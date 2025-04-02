When antisemitic leftists play the ‘Jewish card’

Ever since the Trump administration arrested, as a prelude to deportation, a green-card holder who was a spokesman for a group advocating America’s overthrow and a foreign student who co-authored an opinion piece politely supporting Hamas, leftist lawyers I know have exhibited an unusually offensive behavior. Although the attempted deportations are completely righteous under American law, these lawyers have taken to playing the “Jewish card,” likening two foreign Hamas supporters to Jews in Nazi Germany.

There are a few parts to this post. Part One is the most recent recrudescence of mass Muslim violence. In a few savage hours on October 7, Hamas militants and their thousands of fellow travelers among the Gaza population slaughtered over 1,200 Jews, with a savagery unparalleled in modern times. That was almost two years ago (and many Jews, living and dead, are still held as prisoners in Gaza), but Muslim jihadists are still on the move. Thus, Muslims are conducting mass executions against African Christians, a form of jihad that never stops, although it will ebb and flow over the years, while in Syria, ISIS is back in the form of the new Jihadist government, which is reported to have executed tens of thousands of Christians.

X screen grab.

On Facebook, my lawyer friends have been utterly silent about these Muslim depredations. Well, that’s their right. We don’t need to have an opinion about every foreign war. Knowing that these lawyers are all leftists, I was just grateful that they didn’t come out in full-throated support of Hamas.

However, given these same lawyers’ fanatic support for Ukraine, a country about which they cared nothing before 2022, I suspect that their foreign policy views have nothing to do with their knowledge, values, or principles. Instead, they just follow where the NY Times and WaPo lead. Their silence about Hamas is explained only by the fact that they still have enough decency to be ashamed of showing themselves on Facebook as supporters of a terrorist group that is dedicated to slaughtering Jews.

What does rile the leftist lawyers a lot, though, is the Trump administration. Wherever Trump is for, they’re against, and vice versa. They’re passionate in their support for so-called “transgender rights” and open borders (although all, being affluent, live in communities unaffected by those open borders). Most recently, they’re especially offended that Trump would deport people who are either in this country illegally or people who are here legally but have violated American laws since their arrival.

What they will not acknowledge is that, in all cases, Trump has the authority to carry out these deportations.

In the case of violent cartel members whom Venezuela deliberately shipped here illegally to destabilize the United States, the Alien Enemies Act and subsequent Supreme Court case authority establish beyond a shadow of a doubt that the elected president has unfettered power—as in, no unelected judge can fetter that power—to deport these people without any “due process” procedures.

But what about the people here legally? There’s no doubt that people legally in the U.S. do have certain rights. They have the right to free speech, freedom of worship, and freedom of assembly. If they’re arrested for a crime other than support for terrorism, they have the full panoply of criminal rights. However, there’s a clear carve-out for certain types of immigration crimes.

Thus, those rights end when the non-citizen legal immigrants start supporting terrorism, whether they’re green card holders or on a student visa.

Green card holder Mahmoud Khalil, who openly acted as a spokesman for an organization that was equally open about its plan to overthrow the American system, falls squarely within the parameters of the executive branch’s power to deport that person without regard to alleged “due process” rights.

The same applies to Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish national who came to America on a student visa. She offended the administration by co-authoring an op-ed that politely—not at all explicitly or violently—calls for supporting Hamas in the war between Israel and Hamas. Hamas, of course, is a terrorist organization. More specifically, Ozturk and her co-authors insisted that Tufts University divest from Israel as part of sanctioning it for allegedly committing genocide against Palestinians in its war against Hamas.

In other words, both these people violated the terms of their privilege to be in America. That’s something that doesn’t apply to American citizens, who have a right to be in America. It’s not complicated, and the fact that lawyers struggle with this really bugs me.

But what truly gets my goat is that these same lawyers are likening Khalil and Ozturk to Jews being rounded up in Nazi Germany. That’s wrong on so many levels, beginning with the fact that, in this case, it’s Khalil and Ozturk who are the Nazis. After all, they’re being deported because they support Hamas, a designated terrorist organization that openly calls for the genocidal extermination of the Jewish people.

Second, as noted above, Khalil’s and Ozturk’s deportations operated under long-standing color of law. You simply cannot come as a foreigner to America and openly support groups that advocate for America’s overthrow (as Hamas does). That’s just as true if, as in Ozturk’s case, that call is politely phrased.

And third, what really offends me is that the same people playing the “Jew card” have been utterly silent about October 7. The only “Jews” they support are the Muslims who ardently desire the extermination of the Jewish race. Such is the world of principled leftism...