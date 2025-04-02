The Luigi cult is still out there, gushing and festering

There are a lot of weirdos out there but not many quite as disturbing as the Luigi Mangione fan club, most of whom seem to be fawning suburban women who not only champion the accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, they actually like what he did.

Over at the FreePress, Olivia Reingold took a gander at their bulletin board on Discord so the rest of us wouldn't have to.

It was 'cringe':

One minute. That’s how long it took the first donation to hit the legal support fund for Luigi Mangione after the Department of Justice said it is seeking the death penalty in his case. Mangione is charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street last December. But his fans, who follow every move in his case on the internet, consider the 26-year-old a progressive folk hero who is waging a righteous war against a corrupt capitalist system. One hour after the death penalty news was announced on April 1, more than 400 fans had donated over $12,000 to the GiveSendGo for Mangione’s legal defense fund. “Absolutely appalled and disgusted that the Dept of ‘Justice’ are seeking the death penalty,” wrote the first anonymous user to comment on the news that Attorney General Pam Bondi is pursuing the death penalty against Mangione. Rallying behind Mangione with a $10 donation, the user said: “Your strength, dignity, and courage are an inspiration, and we are behind you. We will never stop fighting. Sorry I can’t give more today but I will continue to donate as and when I can. Until you are free.”

Four hundred of them out there, shelling out cash to defend Luigi after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the feds would go for the death penalty for the cold-blooded premeditated broad daylight murder of the father of two kids in midtown Manhattan.

Reingold noted that Luigi has raised $780,000 since his fundraiser for his defense was launched. She noted the irony that as Luigi's defense seeks to prove that he didn't do it, the ladies who donate do so because they think he did.

Which makes them quite a death cult.

Here's their reactions to the news:

Many gave reports of emotional distress, with two stating they are “crying,” and another saying they are “so sick.” One simply said: “I can’t breathe.” But some users noted a potential upside to the news. “What’s also comforting is that donations are coming in hot,” said one member of the group. They noted that donations were pouring into the defense fund, with one even coming in at $1,027—a nod to the “27 for Luigi” campaign, which aims to hit the fundraising goal of $1 million by the time Mangione turns 27 on May 6.

Had enough? I had to turn my head away from the article before I was finished reading it just to get over my disgust before returning to finish.

Reingold says it's a weird psychosexual attraction these ladies have to the loser, who was reportedly gay, according to Radar Online, and whose roommate said he was enraged about not being able to have sex at all after a surfing accident which injured his back. In other words, his rage wasn't over health insurance denial, it was more of a eunuch rage at nobody being able to fix him. His family reported that he seemed to have gone off the deep end in the months before the killing.

But these creatures rant and rave about Luigi's claimed cause, which was insurance denial, a phony reason, given that he was never denied. He didn't he even hold a UnitedHealthcare policy. A retired lawer actually put a bill forward in the California statehouse called the Luigi Mangione Act about insurance denial as if insurance agencies were responsible for the state of health care coverage as it is.

Thompson, the victim here, actually tried to extend coverage and keep costs down, and if they were rational people, they'd reserve their outrage for his unjust murder, but these aren't rational people.

The other thing these nutty ladies rant about is President Trump, meaning, most of them must be members of the crazed left, the ones who key Tesla cars, or, if they are transgender with their own version of eunuch rage, firebomb them.

They're barking up the wrong tree. The current health care setup is the work of Obamacare and its sweeping requirements for a one-size fits all health plan for all Americans, which, yes, has made some insurance sectors rich at the expense of others, and certainly resulted in health care shortages, irrational denials and monster costs for patients. That's what happens when you make health care insurance a bureaucratic labyrinth, which Obamacare did. It was put into place without a single Republican vote in 2010, and saved from repeal by the loathesome Sen. John McCain.

That's where their rage should lie, but as noted earlier, these are not rational people. They'd rather moon over their palimpsest vision of Luigi, whose lawyer just wants to get him off in a sleazy bunch of process challenges because he doesn't have much of any other defense and Luigi was pretty crude and stupid.

But to them, he's a god, and man, it's disgusting.

Image: Screen shot from WSAV3 video, via YouTube