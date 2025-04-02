FDA’s vaccine-rubberstamp Peter Marks forced to resign, and Big Pharma stocks take a nosedive

On Monday, Dr. Michael Nevradakis at The Defender reported that Big Pharma stocks, specifically Moderna, BioNTech, Novavax, and Pfizer, all took a sizable tumble after Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. forced the resignation of Peter Marks, the former director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration—the division Marks oversaw is responsible for “assuring the safety and effectiveness of a number of medical products, including vaccines [emphasis added].”

As we know, Marks rubberstamped his way through his tenure, which was particularly diabolical during the Covid era:

Marks helped lead the nation through the Covid pandemic, playing a key role in authorizing the first Covid vaccines in late 2020, from first Pfizer-BioNTech and then, shortly after, Moderna. He helped launch Operation Warp Speed, the first Trump administration's private-public partnership to quickly develop the vaccines.

Marks needs to be tried for crimes against humanity, and punished accordingly.

With news of Marks’s ousting, Moderna fell 11%, BioNTech dropped 7%, Novavax 6%, and Pfizer 2%. To put those numbers into perspective, collectively, Big Pharma just lost almost two billion dollars in stock value. Here’s another way to look at the data: on March 28th, 2025, Moderna’s market capitalization was a little more than $12 billion; today, it’s around $11 billion. For BioNTech over the same time period, it’s a loss of $620,000,000. Novavax? $140,000,000 in lost stock value. And more context, from a report at Yahoo Finance:

Moderna shares have lost nearly a third of their value since the start of the year through Monday’s close and trade 95% below their August 2021 Covid vaccine-driven record high. The stock led S&P 500 decliners on Monday, falling 8.9% to $28.35.

That former glory of a historically—and in an honest world unattainable—“record high” market cap? Thank Marks, as it was he who gave these companies the greenlight to peddle their very unsafe and ineffective “vaccines” as safe and effective. Here’s the audacious gaslighting of this man though, from his resignation letter:

‘However, it has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies,’ Marks wrote.

I’m sorry, but how much real science and data did Marks censor? How many reputations and medical careers did his division ruin? Anthony Fauci called Marks “courageous”—enough said.

Even the companies and their shareholders know the products aren’t profitable without insider help. It’s called $cience.

Image: Public domain.