In New York, a tax service company targets illegal aliens as potential customers for child tax credits

I’d never heard of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, but it’s a big company. Really big. According to Wikipedia, it’s the second-largest tax preparation service in America. Every year, it prepares over 2 million tax returns, whether federal, state, or local. It’s got 6,000 franchises, including 3,000 in Walmart stores. It may also have a program with one of its New York franchises, which set up a booth near a collection of illegal aliens to encourage them to collect child tax credits. These illegal aliens may, indeed, have children who qualify, but it doesn’t seem likely, so the franchise’s efforts seem a bit...weird.

A camera caught a Jackson Hewitt employee in Far Rockaway, New York, a neighborhood in Queens, encouraging illegal aliens to become its customers, with the come-on of up to $14,000 in child tax credit refunds:

WOW 🚨 Jackson-Hewitt Tax Services is handing out flyers to illegal immigrants in New York City



“The flyer indicates that illegal immigrants can get up to $14,000 IN TAX RETURNS BASED ON HOW MANY CHILDREN THEY HAVE”



They want US TO PAY ILLEGALS



pic.twitter.com/rD7qUdM39Z — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 29, 2025

Illegal aliens whose children are not American citizens are not legally entitled to child tax credits. And given that the table is set up to entice recent arrivals to sign up for the service, the likelihood that any of them have children with legitimate social security numbers is slim. In other words, it’s possible that the local Jackson Hewitt franchise is doing something it shouldn’t be doing.

Please note that there is no indication that Jackson Hewitt is behind this effort or that it condones it. Indeed, at its official website, in the article discussing the child tax credit, Jackson Hewitt explicitly states that to claim the credit, your child must “meet citizenship requirements.” These requirements require that the child is “a U.S. citizen, U.S. nation, or U.S. resident alien.”

Image by Pixlr (edited).

Jackson Hewitt would probably be wise to remind its franchisees of the legal limits on child tax credits to ensure that none accidentally cross the line.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who’s spent weeks peeking under the hood of the American government, says that tax fraud is rife in America and that the Democrat party, via the Deep State, is all in on it:

IRS refund fraud payments are one of several means used by the Democratic Party to attract and retain illegal immigrants in the USA. That’s why they are so opposed to @DOGE stopping this!



The Democratic Party is aiding and abetting fraudulent government payments to illegals in… https://t.co/1t45vSnhce — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2025

