Washington State’s racist policies and infanticide dreams

Washington State is a geographically blessed place. It’s got two gorgeous mountain ranges that invite outdoor activities, a rare and beautiful rainforest, a gorgeous coastline with a great harbor around Seattle, and a climate and soil that are perfect for all kinds of agriculture. It’s also gone completely insane, for it’s now engaged in the highly unconstitutional act of giving financial benefits based openly on race and is on the verge of making infanticide legal.

Washington has been a Democrat redoubt for a long time. Its last Republican governor left office in January 1985, the State House of Representatives hasn’t had a Republican majority in the 21st century, while the State Senate last managed a fragile Republican majority in the 2017-2018 session. As with most Democrat-controlled states, on an acre-by-acre basis, it’s mostly a red state, but the demographic heft (and, perhaps, election fraud) in the coastal, urban regions is enough to control the state’s politics.

And as we’ve learned, when you have a Democrat-majority state government, you get laws that are unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral.

In the unconstitutional and illegal category, Washington has just passed a law that provides forgivable loans (i.e., no-strings cash) of up to $120,000 for first-time homebuyers.

Oh, wait, I misspoke. The law doesn’t apply to all first-time homebuyers; it applies only to blacks and, perhaps, can be stretched to accommodate other racial minorities:

Washington has signed a new law offering $120K in forgivable loans exclusively for black first-time homebuyers.

pic.twitter.com/EeomJw1RXg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 24, 2025

The law is ostensibly intended to counteract the disparate impact of the free market itself, which sees fewer black than white homeowners.

Here are a couple of useful facts about Washington State: It never had slavery or Jim Crow. As of the 2020 census, blacks comprised only 12.4% of Washington residents. I cannot tell you why blacks are less likely to buy homes, but given that it’s illegal to deny them loans or the right to purchase based on their race, the answer might lie in their life decisions as they relate to finances.

And I don’t care that historically they’ve been poor. Asian immigrants arriving in America in the 1960s and 1970s were not only poor, but they were also unable to speak English. Through lifestyle choices, though, such as working unbelievably hard, saving money, emphasizing their children’s education, and avoiding drugs and crime, they thrived...and bought homes.

And here’s a useful point about the Constitution: Under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, neither the federal government nor individual states may discriminate based on race. That principle was enshrined in the Civil Rights Act.

Barring white first-time homebuyers from receiving a helpful $120,000 check is discrimination. The law must be stricken—and Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon for the Civil Rights Division is on the case—but the point is that Washington legislators are so crazy that they passed it in the first place.

What the federal government cannot end, though, is a bill that’s currently on Governor Bob Ferguson’s desk, and that he’s likely to sign. This bill does away with the prohibitions against concealing a child’s birth and makes it extremely difficult, when an infant’s body is discovered, for the coroner to determine what caused the baby’s death unless murder is obvious.

The bill is intended to protect women who induce abortions and abortion practitioners who botch the job. But of course, it makes brutal infanticide easy:

Substitute Senate Bill 5093 (SSB 5093) repeals the crime of concealing a birth and guts the authority of coroners to investigate suspicious infant deaths unless there’s an obvious, provable crime attached. Democrats are disguising it as a measure about “dignity in pregnancy loss.” It’s not. It amounts to a state-sanctioned shield for traffickers, abusers, and anyone else looking to cover up a dead infant. Unless a baby is clearly murdered with intent and there’s a smoking gun, no one’s allowed to ask questions. That’s not compassion. That’s enabling murder.

For a long time, the Christian West looked askance at the Spartans, who determined which babies were unworthy of life and left them exposed on hillsides to die. We also sneered at pagan cultures that sacrificed a few babies here or there to appease their arbitrary and capricious nature gods.

But in my lifetime, we elevated abortion to a sacrament, excusing it as the necessary disposition of clumps of cells in exchange for women’s self-fulfillment. And now, we’ve abandoned all pretenses of biblical morality in favor of Spartan infanticide, which is presented, not as murder, but maternal mercy.

Image made using AI.