Multiculturalism’s Marxist roots

Europe has genuflected to Islam while America has bent the knee to multiculturalism; both are arguably the same. The engine is Marxism, and we’re seeing that what can’t be won at the ballot box is doing amazingly well in the streets and growing in power and acceptance in our courts.

Marxism is more than a textbook definition; it is an always morphing state of mind with only one defining quality: the subservience of the individual to the State and/or an authoritarian that knows best. Whether people call themselves progressive, leftist, anarchist, socialist, or communist, among other names, all are ideologies that seek to control people through whatever narrative serves them best.

Today, that narrative is multiculturalism, a cultural reworking of economic Marxism. The goal is to restrict individuals’ ability to think and act in their best interest in favor of the imperial “they,” with few knowing who actually pulls the strings (visualize Biden’s Trojan Horse presidency). The cudgel they use with the greatest effectiveness is placing a little person on your shoulder, constantly whispering in your ear the unfair advantage others have that you don’t. Class envy was Marx’s most potent teaching.

Karl Marx leveraged the concept of “class envy“ as a critical tool to highlight the inequalities within capitalist systems and advocate for communism. He argued that the division between the bourgeoisie (owners of the means of production) and the proletariat (working class) created a fundamental antagonism. This antagonism stemmed from workers’ alleged exploitation, for they produced wealth but received only a fraction of its value, while the bourgeoisie profited disproportionately.

The connective tissue of multiculturalism uniformly weaves a misleading tale of caring for the downtrodden and those who, for whatever reason, aren’t enjoying being part of a country of free and self-reliant people. Part of that connective tissue is incipient hatred for the successful, especially independent thinkers and entrepreneurs. We see this vividly play out in violent and illogical demonstrations on our campuses and streets by uneducated young people led by professional agitators.

The beauty of the left’s hatred is that it never has to be based on provable truths; it just must be believed, much like any other religion that demands faith over provable fact. While not a religion per se, it takes on many of the same trappings, fooling weak and uneducated minds with popular narratives in place of actual knowledge and truth.

Examples abound. Here are two particularly instructive examples of the daily lunacy that progressives unceasingly step in. The first is domestic, and involves the attacks on Teslas as a protest against Elon Musk (who owns less than 13% of Tesla shares):

“Soros-backed Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty will not seek criminal charges for the Tim Walz staffer who vandalized at least six Teslas in Minnesota, causing $20,000 in damage. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office will seek “diversion” rather than criminal charges. Last week, TGP reported that a fiscal policy analyst for Minnesota Governor (and failed VP candidate) Tim Walz’s administration was caught on camera vandalizing a Tesla. Dylan Bryan Adams, 33, was caught on camera keying a Tesla while walking his dog.”

Oh, and he keeps his government job!

Meanwhile, in Europe, we just witnessed a startlingly similar assault on law and justice using political lawfare against the likely next French President (based on current polling):

Marine Le Pen was convicted of embezzling European Union funds (of which she received none). She and her party, National Rally (RN), were accused of diverting over €4 million to pay staff in France. The court handed her a four-year prison sentence (two years suspended), a €100,000 fine, and a five-year ban from running for public office. This ban prevents her from participating in the 2027 presidential election. She plans to appeal the ruling.

It is important to note that Marine Le Pen is the leading voice against the present Islamization of Europe today: “The progressive Islamisation of our country and the increase in political-religious demands are calling into question the survival of our civilization.” One need not agree with everything she says, but current policies in Europe, especially in France, will inevitably lead to the outcome she warns us of.

While the details, at a fundamental level, both the American and European left are totalitarians.

Our valued and historic systems of government and ethics are being turned on their heads. These hateful usurpers of truth and light must not be allowed to succeed. Hold fast to our traditions, history, God, and family itself, which are the objects of their hatred.

