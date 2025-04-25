The jig is up! Newsom busted for blowing state Medicaid dollars on homeless housing

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

While media pundits and other high-profile Democrats have relentlessly fearmongered about President Trump’s plans to “gut” entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicaid, it turns out Gavin Newsom was quietly doing exactly that.

From Kristen Hwang at CalMatters just yesterday:

In 2022, California made sweeping changes to its Medi-Cal program that reimagined what health care could look like for some of the state’s poorest and sickest residents by covering services from housing to healthy food. But the future of that program, known as CalAIM, could be at risk under the Trump administration. In recent weeks, federal officials have signaled that support for creative uses of Medi-Cal funding is waning, particularly uses that California has invested in such as rent assistance and medically tailored meals. Medi-Cal is California’s name for Medicaid.

“Medically tailored meals” in layman’s terms is: healthy food.

According to Hwang, beginning in 2022 the Biden administration began to offer federal waivers that would “allow states to experiment with their Medicaid programs to try to save money and improve health outcomes” and hence, CalAIM was born. So naturally, Newsome took the opportunity to implement socialist ideas that have failed since their inception, and obliterated the state’s finances. For context, CBS News reported less than two weeks ago that there is currently a “$6.2 billion hole in the state’s Medicaid budget.” For more context, those are the losses after just one year.

So Newsom’s actually been “gutting” and stealing from Medi-Cal enrollees to pay for more food stamps and housing the bums, giving the public the illusion of less homelessness—which has been a major complaint from the voters—while the media accuses Trump of being the threat to entitlement programs. Got it; sounds about right.

Like I noted in a blog yesterday, “only the government” is a condemning observation—and it’s at-play again. Only a government, running a state that happens to be the world’s fourth largest economy, only being beaten by the United States as a whole, China, and Germany, with a GDP of more than $4.1 trillion, could be on the brink of insolvency.

If you’re one of those people who hasn’t yet figured out the problem, allow me to explain, à la James Carville: it’s the policies, stupid!

Image: Gage Skidmora, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.