Tim Walz: helping China colonize Minnesota?

Hoo boy did we dodge a bullet when Tim Walz wasn’t elected Vice President. Minnesota’s sort of official motto is: “Minnesota nice.” I wonder how that translates from the original Chinese? Under Tim Walz, Minnesota has become something of a Chinese colony.

In The stolen valor of Tim Walz, I exposed Walz as a compulsive fabulist. During the 2024 campaign I extensively documented Walz’s deep connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), including his many trips—up to 40--to China, where he was overtly celebrated by the Chinese. Those connections continue today.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Everything in China is under the control of the CCP which extends its influence around the globe. Foreigners aren’t allowed to visit without the CCP’s permission, and they’re certainly not publicly praised unless the Party gets a quid pro quo. Official visitors are commonly caught up in honey traps and become willing or unwilling blackmail subjects. One suspects that wasn’t necessary for Walz, who to this day has nothing but praise for the CCP.

Now Alpha News, the Minnesota media source reporting what the Minneapolis Star Tribune won’t, tells us China’s influence in Minnesota—Minnesota?!--is far greater than anyone imagined.

Graphic: Google Maps via Alpha News Screenshot

On the 1300 block of North Eustis Street in St. Paul, Minnesota, a ten-minute drive from the Governor’s Mansion, sits a brutalist brick building that houses a secret Chinese Communist Party (CCP) front operation that serves several functions for the CCP — none of them good for the United States. Out of this building, CCP operatives curry favor with politicians like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and provide various services for Chinese Americans in Minnesota who are still loyal to Beijing, including hosting meet-and-greets with CCP diplomats and dignitaries. Businesses registered at this address receive six-figure grants from American taxpayers.

The building is a hub for all manner of Chinese government and businesses fronts, and China even uses that term: “Chinese dictator Xi Jinping describes united front work as one of the CCP's ‘magic weapons’ that helps ‘undermine the sovereignty and integrity of the political system of targeted states.’

According to a recently released US House Oversight Committee report, “united front work is carried out by a vast network—including through the United Front Work Department (UFWD), and Chinese intelligence services, including the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and the Ministry of State Security (MSS).” The Ministry of Public Security has been likened to China’s FBI while the Ministry of State Security is more like China’s CIA.

I suppose it’s possible Tim Walz has been working with the government to keep an eye on China, but considering Biden’s Handler’s subservience to China, that’s unlikely.

China operates secret police stations, primarily in America’s major blue cities and particularly those with large Chinese populations. They use those stations to intimidate Chinese nationals and to provide support for industrial and other espionage while they surveil and intimidate anyone they consider a threat. They also spread pro-CCP propaganda and Minnesota’s branch office is no exception:

The Minnesota OCSC apparently spreads pro-CCP propaganda in the US. For example, Philip Lenczycki of the Daily Caller reported that Chinese Foreign Ministry documents reveal the Minnesota OCSC has a “propaganda chief” named Deng Qing. That propaganda chief is affiliated with and attends events at the Eustis Street outpost.

The Chinese have also funded Walz, and he’s not shy about appearing with and lauding them:

Graphic: Alpha News Screenshot

The head of the Minnesota OCSC is a man who goes by the name Bingwen Yan, PhD. Dr. Yan and his associates have embedded themselves in political circles in Minnesota, and Dr. Yan is a recent political donor to Governor Walz, Senator Amy Klobuchar, 2020 Democratic Presidential primary candidate Andrew Yang, Republican Minnesota State Rep. Kelly Fenton, and 2018 Republican US Senatorial Candidate Karin Housley. Governor Walz has been photographed repeatedly with Minnesota OCSC head Dr. Yan, propaganda chief Deng Qing, and other Minnesota OCSC operatives.

During the Covid panic, Walz helped the CCP organize and ship medical supplies to China, which was hording them. Alpha News concludes with this:

To recap, apparent CCP united front operatives have embedded themselves and are operating in Minnesota. This is a developing story in a joint BNF-GAI investigative series.

An Alpha News reporter took a Chinese born US Army veteran on a visit to the building. He’s well qualified to identify “shocking similarities’ between Minnesota under Gov. Walz and China under Mao’s Cultural Revolution.” Speaking in Chinese with an occupant, they were told to leave, and since, the building has been locked. This will be no surprise:

Alpha News reached out to Gov. Walz about the businesses inside the building and the allegations that a CCP front is operating in St. Paul but received no response.

Perhaps under President Trump, we might thoroughly investigate Walz’s support for the CCP?

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.