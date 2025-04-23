Following the Tesla Q1 earnings call and a profit drop of 71%, Elon Musk has announced his imminent departure from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

A longtime hero of the left due to his work on global warming initiatives — solar panels and electric vehicles — Elon Musk began to fall out of favor initially when he bought Twitter, announcing that he wanted to defend “freedom of speech.” He became an absolute enemy of the left when he joined the Trump administration as the titular head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

In the initial months of Elon’s work with DOGE, he uncovered countless government programs that were rife with waste, fraud in abuse, from USAID to the Treasury Department, the Department of Education, the EPA, and the Social Security Department.

At first, Democrats held press conferences outside respective agencies, pounding their fists and announcing that Elon was “unelected.” They then moved on to spouting lies about Elon accessing governmental databases for the purpose of “stealing personal information from the American people.”

When these tactics didn’t move the needle, they activated their shock troops to attack Elon personally, by firebombing Tesla dealerships and attacking Tesla owners, in an effort to punish Elon for daring to work with the Trump administration to root out fraud and abuse.

Well, as of today, these terrorist activities can be deemed a success.

Tesla (and Elon) has taken a huge financial hit. Elon has announced his departure from DOGE.

Terrorism works. Prove me wrong.

A.I. image with prompt from Olivia Murray.