There goes the sun?

Multiple reports, such as one in the U.K. Telegraph, indicate that the U.K. is expected to grant approval for geoengineering experiments that would attempt to block light from the sun in an effort to curb global warming/climate change.

The experiments, allegedly to be announced in the coming weeks, are to be carried out by something called the Advanced Research and Invention Agency.

The U.K. government announced the creation of the ARIA, a self-described "independent research body to fund high-risk, high-reward scientific research” several years ago, saying that it will "help to cement the U.K.’s position as a global science superpower, while shaping the country’s efforts to build back better through innovation."

It added that the agency was to be led by "prominent, world-leading scientists who will be given the freedom to identify and fund transformational science and technology."

“Geoengineering” is the large-scale attempt to manipulate global environmental processes in order to slow down or reverse global warming.

What could go wrong?!

Some of us far-right Christian conspiracy theorists might posit that the sun was put there specifically to shine its light on us, literally and figuratively, allowing life to flourish and the planet to avoid being locked in darkness and ice for eternity.

But, what the hell.

I, for one, am not particularly comforted by the agency’s “high-risk” self-description of its “scientific research.”

Our recent encounters with “scientific research,” scientists, and experts are similarly problematic, especially those regarding COVID-19 and the plandemic.

“Transformational science and technology” may well be transformational, but not always in a good way … and quite possibly in a catastrophic one.

It never fails to amaze me how the climate alarmists who bemoan allegedly “man-caused” global warming—or climate change as their needs may be— loudly call for man to interfere, deliberately and experimentally, in the planet’s climate. And the U.K. is not alone in doing so.

Back in 2022, the White House announced a five-year research plan for geoengineering, which would involve spraying fine aerosols into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight away from the Earth. Shortly thereafter, a rogue start-up firm claimed it was starting to do much the same thing.

Bill Gates and George Soros also had plans to block the dastardly sun’s light and send it packing back towards space, as I noted here at American Thinker early last year, stating:

But how can this be? Who authorized this assault on the atmosphere? Surely Bill Gates and George Soros can’t simply, unilaterally, impose actions intended to affect weather and climate around the globe. Did I miss something? Did the world’s citizens vote on this? Was the global community consulted? Did each and every nation have a say? Farmers and botanists, the elderly and infirm?

The same could of course be said of the Biden White House’s plan and the U.K.’s.

Paraphrasing a song by The Beatles: “Here comes the sun, here comes the sun, and I say, it’s all right. Little darling, it’s been a long cold lonely winter. Little darling, it feels like years since it’s been here.”

The country that birthed the Beatles may soon embark on a program that could potentially make winters longer, colder, lonelier. For everyone.

How can any nation be allowed to do this? What if scientists in, say, Greenland discovered a way to increase the strength of the sun’s rays? Should they be permitted to execute their plans without consulting anyone else on Earth?

Geoengineering has the potential to impact, adversely or positively, all life on earth. Plant growth, dissolved oxygen content on land and in water, economies, the health of ecosystems, animals, and humans, the mood and mental health of people around the planet, etc., etc.

These planned experiments will not help the U.K.’s position as a “global science superpower.” That ship has long sailed. And, if the country truly wanted to “build back better through innovation,” it should consider ceasing the arrest of grandmothers silently praying outside of abortion mills and tasking its scientists with finding ways of stopping the incessant knife attacks that young male Muslim immigrants are perpetrating on its citizens.

Oh, well, the sun will come out tomorrow. Unless it doesn’t.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License