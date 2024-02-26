Scientists to begin spewing chalk and chemicals into the atmosphere to block sunlight?

OMG. And that’s an understatement.

Reports indicate that scientists will soon begin implementing a plan, promoted by Bill Gates and George Soros, to spew chalk dust and certain chemicals into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight away from the Earth’s surface. The creation of manmade white clouds would be an attempt to lower Earth’s temperature and reverse global warming.

According to FrontPage:

Scientists plan to begin pumping chemicals into the sky over the next few weeks and months from several countries around the globe, including the U.S., Australia and Israel. The idea, promoted by Gates and leftist billionaire George Soros, involves pumping manmade white clouds containing chalk dust and other chemicals into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight away from the Earth’s surface. Blocking the sun’s light would allegedly lower the planet’s temperature enough to reverse global warming. Never mind that fruit trees and vegetables require sunlight in order to grow and produce food for the masses. Not to mention, sunlight is the primary source of critical Vitamin D, an essential nutrient for human immunity. Gates, a known eugenicist who goes around giving talks about how we need to reduce the global population, likely sees these dark possibilities as exciting side effects of the nefarious sun-blocking plan. This extraordinary experimental action is set to occur over the next few months, with dust and chemicals being hurled into the atmosphere from various countries, including Australia, Israel, and the United States.

Is blocking sunlight really a good idea? And we know this how? Nothing on this scale has ever been done before. As with the COVID mRNA vaccines, we really don’t know how this will turn out. Fingers crossed. And this roll of the dice is on a cosmic scale! To the extent that it has an effect, it will be the first instance in history of verifiable manmade climate change on a global scale, for better or worse. Kind of ironic if you ask me.

But how can this be? Who authorized this assault on the atmosphere? Surely Bill Gates and George Soros can’t simply, unilaterally impose actions intended to affect weather and climate around the globe. Did I miss something? Did the world’s citizens vote on this? Was the global community consulted? Did each and every nation have a say? Farmers and botanists, the elderly and infirm?

Is there a back-up plan should this attempted nullification of the sun backfire and plant life be adversely affected? Or if we are thrown into a new Ice Age, or even a Little Ice Age? What if the plan bears fruit…and the planet no longer does as it used to?

And why is this not the biggest news story around the globe? The elites are literally gambling with the health of the planet-- and the lives and livelihood of everyone on it—without input or approval from anyone else.

Oh, well, the sun will come out tomorrow. Or will it?

