About those port explosions in Iran

Yesterday, a massive explosion rocked Iran’s main port. A few hours later, another explosion occurred at its main deep-water port. Iran claimed that the explosions were because of careless handling of explosive (i.e., weapons) materials, but I can’t help but wonder if we’re seeing the work of a “fine Israeli hand.”

The footage from the explosion is impressive:

🚨MYSTERIOUS EXPLOSION ROCKS IRANIAN PORT: This morning, a massive explosion ripped through the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas in Southern Iran. The explosion wounded 700+ people so far and killed at least 10. The port is still burning and rescue operations are still underway. pic.twitter.com/94MpJg8pXL — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) April 26, 2025

According to reports, what exploded was quite literally rocket fuel or, in Iranian terms, fuel for the missiles it lobs at Israel and that it hands out to its violent proxies all over the Middle East:

A huge explosion ripped through Iran’s largest commercial port, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 700 others Saturday, in a fiery disaster authorities are linking to a shipment of chemicals used to create missile propellant. The blast erupted at the Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, a critical shipping hub on the Strait of Hormuz, sending a mushroom cloud of black and orange smoke towering above the coastline, Iranian state media reported. Initially, authorities provided no clear explanation as to what caused the blast in the port, only that it was linked to a fire that led to the explosion of several containers. But more information surfaced from Iranian officials later Saturday — in addition to rising death tolls and injuries — suggesting the blast involved fuel intended for “Iranian ballistic missiles.” “The fire was reportedly the result of improper handling of a shipment of solid fuel intended for use in Iranian ballistic missiles,” private security firm Ambrey said.

One can certainly see why Israel would be interested in causing problems at that particular port for that particular shipment.

But it’s worse than just a materials explosion. When your “largest commercial port” is disabled, your supply chain is broken, whether it’s getting goods to your people or raising revenue by selling your own goods abroad. In essence, it’s a boycott by blowout.

However, it doesn’t stop there for the hits to the Iranian economy. A few hours after that first explosion at the Bandar Abbas port, another explosion rocked Iran’s largest deep-water port:

🚨🇮🇷

Just few hours after the explosion in Bander Abbas, there was another explosion in the not so distant Shahid Rajaee Port in Iran.

There is no confirmation that the explosions are linked, but the coincidence is suspicious.

In the videos, you can see how starts with orange… pic.twitter.com/8nsAO1rzpa — Voice From The East (@EasternVoices) April 26, 2025 The Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas is #Iran's only deep-sea port, which handles 85% of Iran's foreign trade containerized cargo. If it is paralyzed by the blast, it will be a major blow to the Islamic Republic's economy. pic.twitter.com/h3Po13s2lG — Arthur Maghakian (@ArMaghak) April 26, 2025

Yet another boycott (intentional or not) by blowout.

I have no beef with the Iranian people. My father, who moved to British-mandate Palestine in 1935 and fought in two wars there, first with the RAF and then with the IDF, before immigrating (legally) to America in 1954, really liked the Iranian people, whom he characterized as incredibly lively and gracious. He disliked the Iraqis, by the way, whom he said were dour, angry people.

And indeed, it’s because I have no beef with the Iranian people that I think the best thing that could happen to them would be for the Mullahs to be overthrown. As we all know, the Mullahs, with their apocalyptic, anti-Jewish (and, therefore, anti-Israel), anti-Christian, and anti-American belief system, and funded by oil money, have long been a force for death and disruption around the world—but they’ve also been a force for oppression, death, and torture against their own people.

A conventional war with Iran seems to be a nonstarter. Israel was willing, but Trump put the kybosh on it. Perhaps these port explosions are war by other means, with Israel (and America?) creating the conditions for the beleaguered Iranian people finally to rise against the tyrants who oppress them. Certainly, it would be nice to think that...

