Forget Trump’s blue suit. What about those so-called ‘transgender’ mourners at the Pope’s funeral?

The left has been all over the fact that Donald Trump dared to show up at Pope Francis’s funeral, not dressed in black, but instead wearing a very restrained blue suit and tie. Believe me, this is a non-story. What’s a bit more interesting is the back story of the crowd of 40 prisoners, prostitutes, and so-called “transgender” people at the funeral. While the prisoners and prostitutes clearly reflect Jesus’s outreach amongst society’s outcasts, what in the world were so-called “transgender” people—who are a delusional refutation of God’s creation—doing there?

First, that fake “blue suit” story. According to the leftist media, Trump made the ultimate fashion faux pas, not to mention giving the Pope a grievous posthumous insult, by wearing a blue suit to the funeral. You can find the uproar at Bluesky, the left’s hangout ever since free speech (or at least, mostly free speech) returned to X:

The blue suit narrative is a great big nothingburger.

What’s not getting much coverage is the so-called “transgender” contingent at the funeral. The Daily Mail first brought those mourners to my attention, but it was completely opaque as to whether they showed up spontaneously or were part of the funeral:

Pope Francis‘ coffin was greeted by a group of transgender mourners, prisoners and prostitutes as was he buried in his final resting place. A group of around 40 ‘poor and needy’ Romans welcomed the pontiff’s coffin at the steps of the basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore to pay their last respects before he was entombed on Saturday. The mourners - which included homeless, prisoners, migrants, prostitutes and transgender people - held white roses and saluted the pope as the procession entered the basilica. The extraordinary gesture was made in a nod to Francis’s particular care for the downtrodden, whom the pontiff had a well known affection towards.

Francis definitely liked the “transgender” crowd—having once invited a busload to visit with him and regularly entertaining trans sex workers—so one could see how some of them might have wanted to pay their respects.

I also understand that Christ was known for his compassion for society’s outcasts, but, as I said at the top of this essay, so-called “transgender” people are a special category, as far as I’m concerned. After all, they are literally denying the most fundamental part of God’s relationship to humans: He created them, but he created only Adam and Eve. He didn’t create the Canadian man with the God-given penis and the surgically created hole in his body called a “vagina.”

CANADA: A "non-binary" diaper fetishist has won his second legal bid to force the province of Ontario to fund a surgery that would preserve his penis and craft a "vaginal hole" near his anus.



The surgery is expected to cost taxpayers upwards of $70,000.https://t.co/RTrMjVbnQN — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) April 26, 2025

Still, the Pope had a thing for the trannies. And in honor of this “thing,” the Vatican invited them to be guests at the funeral, helping to send the Pope off on his final journey:

A group of transgender people will be among the roughly 40 individuals selected by the Vatican to offer a final send off to Pope Francis before he is interred in the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore on Saturday. [snip] Bishop Benoni Ambarus, an auxiliary bishop of Rome, said that the decision to include this group of people in the pope’s send off is symbolic of his concern for the most marginalized. “It seems to me a moving choice, because the Holy Father Francis is welcomed by the Mother he loved so much,” Bishop Ambarus said, referring to the church that honors Mary where the pope chose to be buried, according to a translation of the Vatican News story, “and by his favorite children, who will surround him in these last steps. It seems to me a truly beautiful thing.” (Emphasis mine.)

I’m not Catholic, so I may be stepping out of line here, but the whole thing strikes me as very peculiar and inconsistent with the most basic Biblical principles. It’s one thing to be gracious if so-called “transgender” people attend the funeral. After all, everyone who mourns the Pope’s passing should be welcome. It’s another thing entirely, not only to invite them, but to give them a prominent role in the proceedings, particularly when they make a mockery of traditional Biblical faith.

