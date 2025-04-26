The mind-numbing, innovation-destroying DEI permeating Washington State government

(Andrea’s note: Noel sent me an email confirming the observations in my post about Washington State’s systemic racism and potential infanticide. I liked the email so much, I got Noel’s permission to publish it.)

I’ve enjoyed several exciting “careers,” including working for a Washington State government agency.

That one was exciting because I dared to refute insane policies, including making blog entries on the intranet site (internal) and speaking “out of line” at meetings, etc.

Many Washington state employees used to get emails from former governor Jay Inslee, touting DEI and whatnot. Dutifully, agency heads and HR execs would obediently comply with his absurd dictates to protect their fiefdoms. That would roll down hill, like something else...

In a research department composed of Ph.D. types and doctors, Washington ensured that a primary consideration in undertaking any project was race. Musculoskeletal disorders—what’s the disparate impact on race? Slips, trips, and falls—race. Trucking safety hazards—race. Race (and gender) were the starting points in determining research viability, even if not delineated in grant applications.

Publish or perish was the mantra, but only the leftist, social-activist concoctions were publishable (even if the results couldn’t be replicated). Still, if the insidious bias was enough to induce an intellectual panic, one could always retreat to the male bathroom and tamp down the sweat with a tampon. I can’t think of any other reason they’d be in there.

In the agency at large, special DEI-enforcement groups patrolled the computers and corridors; after all, “diversity is our greatest strength.” Not!

I’ve read some critical pieces exposing the soul-destroying nature of insidious DEI, and accompanying propaganda, and none of it exaggerates. If anything, it may underplay the mind-numbing bias reverberating around leftist eco-chambers. Everyone is trying to outdo everyone else in showing his or her (or its) woke bona fides...in hopes of currying favor (and promotion).

Going up against all that was almost as “exciting” as being in the Navy...but not quite.