Biden pops up at the pope's funeral, looking lost

Speaking of things that wouldn't go away, Joe Biden decided that he, too, would go to Pope Francis's funeral, once President Trump said he'd be there.

So, somehow, the old toad toddled over to Rome for the funeral:

LMAO! They put Biden in the way back at the funeral of Pope Francis.



Look at how lost he looks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qvjoihCi6Q — Jack (@jackunheard) April 26, 2025

It was obviously an attempt to upstage President Trump who was legitimately there. It certainly wasn't because of any "Catholic" values he had, given the examples out there of his fathering skills. Religion to Biden was always a political tool. Biden did try to put out a statement about something or other last week as some sort of political comeback, drawing little attention. Now he, or whoever's running him, has gotten a spot in front of the cameras for attending the funeral of the pope.

Why do I say that? Well, because when he was president, he actually skipped the funeral of the last pope, Benedict XVI, not even sending a cabinet official in his place, only his Vatican ambassador, who was there handy.

According to Wikipedia, here's the best Pope Benedict got from Biden and the U.S., besides the ambassador:

President Joe Biden released a statement, saying that Pope Benedict XVI "will be remembered as a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church, guided by his principles and faith." [160]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement, saying that Benedict XVI was "a global leader whose devotion, scholarship and hopeful message stirred the hearts of people of all faiths." [161]

Archbishop of New York Timothy M. Dolan released a statement, saying "the human family grieves the passing of this erudite, wise, and holy man, who spoke the truth with love", also noting that Benedict appointed him as archbishop and named him Cardinal. [162] Dolan indicated that he would attend the funeral in the Vatican. [163]

Dolan indicated that he would attend the funeral in the Vatican. President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Military Services Timothy Broglio issued a reflection saying; "The Church gives thanks for the treasured ministry of Pope Benedict XVI".[164]

That was in 2022 when Biden occupied the Oval Office - it was a mechanical and heartless statement, to say the least. So much for Catholicism.

Meanwhile, Biden didn't bother with Pope John Paul II's funeral, either, back in 2005 when he was a Senator, even though quite a few of his colleagues did, plenty of them as hypocritical as he is, so he would have felt comfortable.

Wikipedia reports this list from among the politicians who turned up at the great man's 2005 funeral, as well as President George W. Bush, his dad, and the ever-opportunistic Bill Clinton in the official delegation:

No Joe Biden.

Kerry turned up at both John Paul II's funeral and Pope Francis's funeral, being Lurch, he always liked things morbid -- and the reason why was obvious enough -- the chance to jump in front of the cameras:

Look how triggered John Kerry gets when MSNBC's Chris Jansing reminds him that he was Secretary of State when Russia annexed Crimea. pic.twitter.com/eCbbu5lgdH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 25, 2025

Benedict's funeral, which he skipped, probably could have offered him that opportunity, too, but he wouldn't have been able to say anything nice about him. He stayed home.

Biden's trip probably didn't work out as well as he thought it would work out -- Benny Johnson argues that nobody wanted to stand next to him:

Yikes. Decrepit Joe Biden is not only sitting 10 rows behind Trump at the Pope’s funeral but it seems like all the chairs around him are empty.



No world leader wants to be seen with Biden.



The political kiss of death. pic.twitter.com/0ybrsY0ZIu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2025

Whether that was because of another "bathroom incident" which plagued him on his last visit to the Vatican, or because he had lost power and respect among the world's dignitaries is unknown.

Here he is in front of the cameras, alongside an Elizabeth Warren cosplayer, looking ridiculous:

Joe Biden at Pope Francis’s funeral tells AFN Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak Canada is “a great independent country. If I were to defect I am going to Canada.”



Courtesy: @chiefcindyafn pic.twitter.com/N7tOBxEdeC — Redmond Shannon (@RedShannon) April 26, 2025

It seems singularly inappropriate for a guy like Biden, given his addled state and lack of interest in the past, to suddenly go to papal funerals. Sure, Pope Francis was indulgent towards him -- to a fault, actually, and Biden politically benefited from that. But Francis is not around any more, there's just politics now with a Catholic veneer, which for Biden, has always been what it's about. He shows up at this funeral in all his dodderly lostness, trying to tell the world he's still sentient, and all one can think is that he's still looking to be a political player out to Get Trump.

It's as sorry a picture as any there are of him. What a mess.

Image: X video screen shot