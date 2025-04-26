The entire Democrat party says leftist judges are above the law

Yesterday, Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested based on allegations that she deliberately thwarted ICE’s efforts to capture an illegal alien. Today, the Democrat party has closed ranks to protect a judge who allegedly committed a blatantly criminal act.

Monica Showalter has detailed the allegations against Judge Dugan. If correct, they show a judge who intentionally violated federal immigration law in the most public way possible.

What we’re also seeing is a major political party that sees that type of behavior as a virtue. Indeed, it wants and expects to be treated as above the law.

As a reminder, this is the same major party that threw in prison grandmothers who saw no signage barring them from entry into the US Capitol, were welcomed by Capitol police, and walked reverently between the rope lines. This is also the party that cheered when an American president was arrested for alleged felonies predicated on literally made-up charges.

However, in Dugan’s case, the Democrats have their theme: America under Trump is a police state because it arrested a judge.

While we don’t have all the details, this is a grave step and undermines our system of checks and balances. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 25, 2025 People with good memories reminded Klobuchar that she once thought differently: This you? pic.twitter.com/C3QO1PF3sd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 25, 2025 The fringe started protesting very quickly, signs at the ready, practically within minutes of Dugan’s arrest:But that’s the fringe. There’ll always be a fringe, right? What’s different here is that the fringe goes right to the top. Everyone in the Democrat party is piling on to say that it’s “undemocratic” to arrest a judge, as if there’s no difference between arresting a judge for statements that oppose the government (that’s bad) or arresting a judge for allegedly violating the law, just as she would be arrested if she ran a red light and killed someone (that’s good). Naturally, Bernie is on the case:Jamie Raskin came up with a convoluted claim that the entire Trump administration needs to be arrested because it didn’t instantly fall in line with Judge Boasberg’s statement from the bench that Venezuelan gangbangers needed to stay in America:Raskin, a typical product of Harvard Law School, which has rarely turned out either competent or ethical lawyers since 1984, seemingly doesn’t distinguish between blatantly violating legislation versus finding gaping loopholes in a judge’s procedurally incorrect order. And there’s Amy Klobuchar, another former Democrat presidential candidate:People with good memories reminded Klobuchar that she once thought differently:

In fact, it’s very normal for judges to be arrested for violating the law:

It’s easy to find dozens, probably hundreds, of these stories, just by searching “judge arrested.”

Over the years, I’ve worked on cases involving judges who were alcoholics arrested for drunk driving, who took bribes, who slept with attorneys on the case...you name it. Being a judge doesn’t mean you’re lawful. Often, bad people use it as a cover for their lawless instincts.

That Dugan might be liable to corruption on immigration matters was suggested long before she went on the bench. She was the director of Catholic Charities, a USAID-funded organization that made millions facilitating illegal alien entry and settlement in the United States:

Introducing Judge Hannah Dugan, previously the director of Catholic Charities, an organization that receives significant funding for its work with undocumented immigrants.



She was arrested by the FBI today for allegedly assisting an undocumented individual in evading… pic.twitter.com/y6kBHV204x — Merissa Hansen (@merissahansen17) April 25, 2025

Judicial corruption has been a problem as long as there have been judges. That’s why, when Moses was overwhelmed by the task of resolving disputes among the Israelites, his father-in-law, Jethro, didn’t just tell him to delegate the task to judges. Instead, he counseled him to be very careful about the people he selected: “But you should choose from among all the people competent men who are God-fearing, honest and incorruptible to be their leaders, in charge of thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens.” (Exodus 18:21.)

The hypocrisy here is stunning. On the left, arresting a former president and current political candidate because he holds views the left opposes is fine. However, a judge who holds the correct views is above the law, no matter how blatant her alleged crime has been.