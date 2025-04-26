There’s been an official ‘War on Whiteness’ by groups such as HHS and others

The Washington Free Beacon has a story titled “Top Corporations Fund Former Obama Official Calling To ‘Wage War on Whiteness.” It reminds us that DEI won’t go down without a fight, but go down it will, eventually. It is very much like racism and extortion combined. “Play our racial game or we will wage war against your white business.”

David Johns, who is running a group called the National Black Justice Coalition, has the blessing of Health and Human Services as a grantee. According to the article, HHS gave $279,000 to this group in 2024 and did not respond to a request for information about the contract. David Johns bragged that his group is “proud to be a grantee” of the HHS program.

Johns and his group are promoting, funding, and creating virulent anti-white racism in America and American businesses. This blatantly racist group must be challenged and lose its HHS funding.

YouTube screen grab (edited).

David Johns used to lead Obama’s White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans, which sounds good, doesn’t it? In fact, it is a group advocating for a cultural war against white people. Johns urged a woke army of young black people “to wage war with whiteness.”

At an event this past Tuesday that was organized by Atlanta-based pastor Jamal Bryant, former CNN contributor Nina Turner, and Black Lives Matter activist Tamika Mallory, Johns went on a diatribe against white people after endorsing the boycott against Target for rolling back its DEI programs. He also had some choice words against Donald Trump and white people:

Speaking at the anti-Target event, Johns endorsed the boycott and railed against President Donald Trump as a “fascist trying to rob us of our wealth.” He also urged black consumers to shop at black-owned businesses as part of a movement to “reclaim...African ways of being. “We don’t need nothing from white people. We don’t need nothing from white people,” said Johns. They can’t even make potato salad.” “We have everything we need to ensure that our babies are woke, that they are critical thinkers, that they are equipped to do the kind of work to wage war with whiteness,” said Johns, adding that “we don't need to be lulled by the trappings of white mediocrity.”

Potato salad gag notwithstanding, when you get public monies, you cannot afford to be racist. In 2021, Joe Biden gave 1.2 million taxpayer dollars to Johns’ group for HIV prevention among gay black men and black transgender women. Johns’ group said it would “utilize its established national reach through earned media, social media platforms, grassroots networks and collaborative partnerships.” This partnership is supposed to run through 2026, something Musk & Co. need to look at today.

The same Free Beacon article lists some of the businesses and groups sending money to the National Black Justice Coalition:

The group's website touts its “anchor investors,” including Procter & Gamble, Sony Music, Sephora, Airbnb and the American Association of Retired Persons. The Tides Foundation and Tides Advocacy, funded by billionaire donor George Soros, gave $205,000 to the National Black Justice Coalition in 2023, according to tax records. And the coalition listed General Motors and Google as donors in its 2023 annual report.

So. The war against white people and white businesses that do not bow the knee to blaxtortion continues. I hope Musk is still around to yank any public funding from this group. Every last penny.