Ugly details rolling out on just what the Milwaukee judge did hands hyperventilating Democrats another losing cause

Democrats and their media allies have been having a royal cow over the arrest of a circuit judge in Milwaukee, allegedly for helping an illegal alien escape deportation from her courtroom.

According to CNBC:

The actions against judges mark a sharp escalation in the Trump administration's aggressive efforts to remove undocumented immigrants from the U.S. "Nobody should be surprised by the arrest of two judges," Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, said in a statement Friday. "If you actively impede our enforcement efforts or if you knowingly harbor or conceal illegal aliens from ICE you will be prosecuted," Homan wrote on X. Dugan's arrest drew swift condemnation from Trump's critics. "Americans are watching with outrage the stunning news that Trump's FBI has arrested a sitting judge in Milwaukee for alleged obstruction of an immigration arrest," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in a statement. "This is a drastic escalation and dangerous new front in Trump's authoritarian campaign of trying to bully, intimidate, and impeach judges who won't follow his dictates," said Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. "We must do whatever we can to defend the independent judiciary in America."

Just one problem with all this dictator afflatus from the leftside: The ugly details about why she was arrested, from the court documents, where we learn she not only attempted to help an illegal esape a lawful arrest warrant, but her crappy treatment of crime victims seeking justice after this illegal committed violent crimes against them.

Wisconsin attorney Dan Lennington found this:

/1 My Thread on Judge Dugan's Obstruction of Justice. You can listen to @AGPamBondi below but here's the story: Flores-Ruiz was in the Milwaukee Courthouse b/c he allegedly beat up a man & a woman & sent them to the hospital. Three counts of Domestic Abuse. Read more below...🧵 pic.twitter.com/zyG7FrAesw — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

The details are so bad they suggest that this is someone who had no business being on the bench.

Dugan was not only hostile and unprofessional to deportation officers patiently waiting for her to conduct her misdemeanor judicial case again the illegal, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who was in the dock for assaulting two people, putting them in the hospital. She also stiffed those victims of their day in court by allowing the accused to skip out through the jury door, which is normally never a place where noncustodial defendants are allowed to go. After she stiffed them, depriving them of justice, by letting the bad guy out, she made them wait through the whole courtroom ordeal before finally telling them there would be no court for that day.

Can you imagine waiting in a miserable courtroom, all day long, and then when the day's up, being told the case was adjourned? That was what the victims went through, and clearly, it was to help the illegal alien at their expense.

They didn't get justice. What they got was a judge with her finger on the scale, going beyond the legal limits to let a thug off scot-free because that's how she rolls. She literally abandoned the plaintiffs.

What happens when a lawyer abandons those whom he represents? That's right, they get disbarred.

Why shouldn't this also happen to a judge who abandons justice?

The details of how she got the illegal to escape -- by sneakily distracting the deportation officers with a useless visit to the principal of judges, supposedly in the name of due process, was another whopping problem.

The whole string of acts the judge did went well beyond helping an illegal escape a lawful deportation order, is really astonishing. If found guilty, she needs to be booted from the bench and disbarred, if not jailed.

But what's even more astonishing is that Democrats have embraced this case as their next big cause, their new George Floyd, following the implosion of the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case they championed, owing to that illegal being a gang member.

Now they've fallen for another bum cause, that of Judge Hannah Dugan, calling Trump administration's action taken against her 'fascism' and "an assault on the judiciary," instead of the deceptive acts of a sleazy judge who literally abandoned plaintiffs in courtroom to help a defendant escape justice. The facts are rolling out, and the public is no longer fooled.

