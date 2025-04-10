The Darién Gap is now… a ghost town?

In an article published today at the New York Post, journalist Emily Crane described the Darién Gap route as a “ghost town” after just four months of the illegal migration crackdown from the Trump administration.

Once-overrun Darien Gap migrant route to US virtually deserted amid Trump migrant crackdowns, before-and-after photos show https://t.co/x5yj5eTQOw pic.twitter.com/cNraH4EgxV — New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2025

The Associated Press reported the same:

In 2023, migration through the passage’s trenches smashed records with more than 500,000 people making the grueling crossing, according to Panama’s government… [snip] In the few months since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, with his tough stance on migration, his administration effectively cut off access to asylum along the U.S.-Mexico border. And while migration took a sharp dip under the final year of the Biden administration, it slowed to a trickle, with barely 10 people a week at Lajas Blancas.

And just like that, rates of sexual assault, rape, robbery, and kidnapping across the stretch of remote jungle, plunge into new lows.

As a reminder, the Gap has disturbingly high rates of sexual violence:

Doctors Without Border/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) medical teams in southern Panama provided care to 214 survivors of sexual violence in December 2023—more than a sevenfold increase compared with prior months despite a lull in migration through the dangerous Darién Gap in the same period.

Just take a look at this group of lecherous-looking men from last year during the exact same time those numbers were reported, with a little girl in tow, and no mother in sight:

Darien Gap, Panama -- we constantly see men with young girls and no women. Maybe her mother was nearby. I did not ask. I should have asked the "Egyptian" if he is from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/T1t9ByKMgi — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY (@Michael_Yon) January 8, 2024

But this is a “family” according to the Democrats, and upon illegal U.S. entry, it would be cruel and inhumane to separate these men from the child, and make sure that little girl isn’t in the hands of abusers.

And a few more “newcomers” who came through the gap on the way to our neighborhoods:

Tren de Aragua who came through Darien Gap -- a small sample: https://t.co/73bePDd8IR pic.twitter.com/CiPMnMUjWd — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY (@Michael_Yon) April 8, 2025

But the “ghost town” Darién Gap doesn’t just make for less violent crime in the world, but a cleaner environment too; the Gap and its people have suffered heavily under from astronomical levels of pollution and littering due to the amount of migration traffic. Remember when the indigenous tribes in the area decried the situation, sounding the alarm on the destruction to the jungle? From a blog I wrote in September in 2024:

[I]ndigenous communities, who have lived in the jungle for hundreds of years, reliant upon the local ecosystem to provide for all their material needs, are sounding the alarm on the unbelievable destruction brought by the roughly million people (at least) who have made the journey during the current administration’s tenure.

A secure border is undeniably, the most humanitarian-minded policy America can have.

Image: gailhampshire from Cradley, Malvern, U.K, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.