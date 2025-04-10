Deportation scoreboard

Q: What happens when you have a NOYA and you find another?

A: You get paranoia!

The older I get, the more suspicious I become. In God I trust, but I can’t say that about too many other things. Consider the National Debt. If you go to the U.S. Debt Clock on your computer, that site will tell you how far the land of the free and the home of the brave is in debt. Is that site trustworthy?

We need a USA Invasion Scoreboard. How many illegals did Joe Biden lure to America during his four years as POTUS? The estimates vary widely. Some claim that Biden brought in over 50 million illegals during his administration. More conservative estimates put the number around 11 to 17 million.

I know House Speaker Johnson is busy, but we need a congressional investigation to determine a number. Once they determine a reasonable estimate, they should post a scoreboard like the Debt Clock to track President Trump’s success at expelling the illegal immigrants welcomed by Biden.

President Trump talks a good game about deporting illegals, but we need a way to hold him and Secretary Noem accountable for their promises. If we accept 20 million as the target number to deport, they have 1,381 days left to deport those 20 million illegals. That means that Tom Homan and his gang at ICE need to deport 14,500 illegals a day.

Yesterday, a reporter asked Trump’s Press Secretary if we will ever see the video of Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Hur of his mismanagement of secret documents. As much as I would like to see that video, I suspect many more of us would like to see President Trump keep his promise about deporting illegals.

As the 2026 Congressional elections near, the Democrats and many Republicans want us to forget about the illegal invasion created by Biden and enabled by them. We taxpayers are paying we don’t know how much for these illegals, and many in Congress want us to accept that as the price of living here. I reject that and I want accountability!

Did Joe Biden mismanage the illegal immigration as his handlers and fawning press suggest or did Joe Biden do everything he and his administration could do to flood the USA with illegals? Did we pay for the secret flights of illegals that Biden ordered? How much of our National Debt is tied to illegal immigrants? Biden created a mell of a hess in his four years and many of us want Trump to clean it up as he promised.

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired English high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.

