The coming thrilla in Texas

Years ago, my brother, my father and I stayed up to watch Ali fights on TV. Like a lot of Cuban men, my father grew up watching baseball and boxing. He always watched the fights and we joined him to watch "The Thrilla in Manila" and the other one "Rumble in the Jungle." They were great fights with lots of buildup and hype.

Well, get ready for the Texas version of a heavyweight fight between AG Ken Paxton and incumbent Senator John Cornyn. I can't wait to watch the TV ads or the battle between two men who will tell us how much they love President Trump.

My friend Jason Villalba summarized the race this way:

Paxton, like Ali, fears no one. He has battled lesser challengers all throughout his career. But more importantly, he has been a constant antagonist to the political establishment. He is loved and revered by the conservative grassroots but widely scorned by the political powers that be. What makes him special is that he simply refuses to lose. No matter the political or legal challenges that Paxton has faced, he always perseveres, and almost always, he wins. Cornyn, on the other hand, is the epitome of the establishment. A blue-blooded academic who served in various statewide roles across the political spectrum before becoming the esteemed senior senator from Texas, Cornyn has the respect and the gravitas of a consummate public servant. His neatly coiffed white hair and powerful countenance are straight out of central casting for not only a senator, but a president.

Wonder who President Trump or Senator Ted Cruz will endorse? Or Governor Greg Abbott who may be seeking a fourth term on the ballot?

Senator Cornyn has easily won twice. His low-key appeal works well with Democrats and independents, if there are any in Texas. I voted for him before and believe that he represents the state rather well in Washington. In other words, I like him.

AG Paxton is super popular with the MAGA crowd and survived an impeachment last year. He understands that primaries are about turnout and he can and will turnout voters.

Who wins? Let's see how it goes after a few rounds.

The biggest thing going for the GOP is that the Democrats in Texas do not have a candidate who can defeat either one, especially with Governor Abbott leading the ticket. President Trump will endorse and campaign for whoever wins.

My guess 11 months before the vote is that Senator Cornyn is more electable in the general election but AG Paxton may win the primary. That's the best I can tell you this far in advance.

Image: Gage Skidmore/U.S. Senate