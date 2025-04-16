Democrats line up to visit El Salvador -- seeking to bring back a repatriated Salvadoran MS-13 gangbanger

Democrats have finally found a cause they can rally around, and they are falling over themselves to make themselves part of it:

According to Axios:

Two members of House Democratic leadership are trying to send an official congressional delegation to the El Salvadorian prison where the Trump administration is sending deportees, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Dozens of House Democrats have privately expressed interest in participating in such a trip to protest the Trump administration's deportation policies, sources tell Axios. But while lawmakers could travel to the Central American country informally, a Republican committee chair's approval is needed to send an official congressional delegation, or CODEL.

A CODEL would provide the members with crucial oversight powers and security resources. Driving the news: Reps. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) and Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) asked House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.), in a letter first obtained by Axios, to authorize a CODEL to El Salvador. They cited the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is being held at El Salvador's Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT) despite the Supreme Court ordering him to be returned to the U.S.

"A Congressional delegation would allow Committee Members to conduct a welfare check on Mr. Abrego Garcia, as well as others held at CECOT," they wrote.

Did they say "dozens"? Dozens?

All to check on the "welfare" of a foreign national whose only accomplishment was to break into our country, engage in MS-13 gang activity, (verified by at least two judges), and then flout his final deportation order in 2019, eventually receiving a "stay of deportation," which protected him from a return to his native El Salvador, but not to any place else. The premise of that was his involvement in gang activity -- convincing a judge that his gang doings made him vulnerable to retaliation from rival gangs in El Salvador. That may mean he killed a few, which isn't a pretty picture. But the point of the stay is moot, because El Salvador got rid of its gang problem -- by building credible prisons. He's perfectly safe in that country, which is a far safer place now than any one-party blue city in the U.S.

Besides that group of would-be junketeers, there's also Sen. Chris van Hollen of Maryland, about whom Common Dreams, a leftist publication, has this report:

... U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Tuesday detailed his plans to go to the Central American country to demand his constituent's safe return—and several other Democrats indicated they would follow his lead. Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced his intention on Monday in a letter to El Salvador's ambassador to the U.S., saying he wanted to meet with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele during his visit to Washington, D.C. this week and that if Abrego Garcia is not home "by midweek," the senator would travel to El Salvador. On Tuesday, he told CNN that he had not heard back from Bukele regarding his request. "I hope to meet with officials of the government of El Salvador," he said, adding that it wasn't clear whether Bukele would be in the country during his visit. "I also hope to visit this notorious prison to see Abrego Garcia... I think the situation for both the Trump administration and the president of El Salvador is unsustainable."

So it's at least two of them leading this effort as all the Democrats scurry to their sides.

It's insane.

America just held an election. They voted for an explicit program of mass deportations, and those with criminal backgrounds the least welcome of all.

Now Democrats, who've been on the outs for the past half year have decided to rally around the welfare of a foreign national who has absolutely no respect for U.S. law. They're flying as a group to his country, to "check on his welfare," and "bring him back," which is the exact opposite of what voters voted for.

While they are unlikely to succeed in this endeavor, it's an odd choice of causes to unite around.

Few, if any of the loudest voices calling for Abrego-Garcia's return, have ever visited an American in prison abroad, and not one has visited the families of those whose loved ones have been murdered by illegal aliens, mostly gangbangers like Abrego-Garcia.

It's almost as if illegals are their political base, and Trump's mass deportations are a threat to their votes.

It makes no sense whatsoever, given the popularity of Trump's repatriations of lawbreakers. But as usual, they think of themselves first.

Any wonder their popularity is hovering around 20% now? This is why it's 20%.

Image: Screen shot from X video