The almost-terrorist attack you didn’t hear about

If I were to tell you that a man allegedly walked into a gun store, stole more than two thousand dollars worth of gear (body armor, magazines, pepper spray), left behind a “list” of items he needed to get—which included “survival gear” and “knives” and a bow and arrows—eportedly schemed to carry out a “mass casualty” event in the next 24 hours, and posted disturbing gun images to social media with misspelled hashtags like “#deathtoamerikkan&israelliImperialism”, what kind of “man” do you think I’m talking about? (Word to the wise, “Israeli” is spelled with just one “L”.)

If you guess an Islamic jihadi, you’d be correct.

Charges: ‘Strong indicators’ Mankato shoplifter was ‘preparing to conduct some sort of attack’



Mohamed Adan Mohamed was arrested last week; a BCA agent said "there were strong indicators that Mohamed was preparing to conduct some sort of attack (Mass Casualty Event) in the next… pic.twitter.com/7HsDMInncP — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) April 23, 2025

Now, if I were to ask you to guess where this man was when he allegedly engaged in this sick behavior, what would you say?

I mean, he should live in Somalia or Ethiopia, or wherever he and his family actually hail from, but instead, we’ve been cursed with open borders political executives, and for decades, third world Muslims have been pouring in, bringing with them the chaos and death of their culture and homelands.

So this is actually a story out of…Minnesota. Yes, a place which had historically low crime rates thanks to the demographics of the state at that time. But then Ilhan Omar and her ilk blew in and turned the Land of 10,000 Lakes into Somaliland, USA.

Remember this, from 2016?

A man who stabbed nine people at a mall in central Minnesota before he was shot dead is a ‘soldier of the Islamic State,’ the militant group’s news agency said on Sunday, as the FBI investigated the attack as a potential act of terrorism.

Why does the name “Mohamed” (to include all the other spelling variations) always seem to equate to jihadism and mass casualty events?

Just wait until this Mohamed becomes the new darling of the left, and Tim Walz invites him to dinner, where Gwen Walz can gush about how much she would have loved to open the windows to smell the blood, and really soak in the “touchstone” moment of change and revolution that could have manifested, were it not for pesky law enforcement officials and a general public desire for law and order….

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.