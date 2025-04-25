What a shame to see Elon Musk returning to the private sector

Elon Musk has announced that he will be gradually withdrawing from his DOGE responsibilities, with savings-to-date of government expenditures of about $160 billion.

According to Axios:

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he will take a major step back from his work as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency. Why it matters: The Tesla CEO has become a close and outspoken ally of President Trump, but his government-slashing work via DOGE has sparked a damaging backlash on Tesla. The big picture: Musk said on Tesla's earnings call that "my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly" likely starting in May, declaring the effort "mostly done." "I'll have to continue doing it for I think the remainder of the President's term just to make sure the waste and fraud that we stopped does not come roaring back, which it will do if it has the chance," Musk said.

"I think I'll continue to spend a day or two per week on government matters for as long as the President would like me to do so and as long as it would be useful," he added.

His net worth has declined since Jan. 1 by $122 billion because of the coordinated Democratic terrorist activity (described as “terrorist” so aptly by Earick Ward in his blog on April 23 against him and Tesla.

The $160 billion amounts to 2.19% of the estimated federal budget of $7.3 trillion for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

The federal government therefore is spending $160 billion every eight days.

At a minimum, what we need is to go back to the pre-COVID budget of 2020 of $4.7 trillion.

Thanks to Biden and the Dems, somehow our budget increased by 55% in the five years from 2020 to 2025 (you and I obviously know how and why the Democrats did it).

I am guessing that 99.9% of all Americans do not have any grasp of any numbers, much less the fact that the estimated Present Value of the Future Discounted Cash Flow of our future Federal liabilities amounts to approximately $300 trillion, and the ramifications thereof.

I guess what I’m trying to say is that the $150 billion is not even a down payment on what needs to be done to save the country financially.

Elon, Trump, etc. represent our country's last chance to save itself, and with it the world, in every sense of the word, and not only from bankruptcy (by accounting definitions, the country is already bankrupt).

I consider God to be manifesting himself through Musk and Trump.

But because of Democratic terrorism (and the unbelievable weaponization of the legal system against Trump and his rightful executive authority under Article II, and the spineless actions of Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett), I am now despairing of them being able to save “this last great hope for mankind."

We are up against unspeakable evil. May God help us all.

