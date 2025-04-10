So much winning...and I’m not tired of it yet

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced that he was pausing tariffs for 90 days on all nations, but for China, and as to China, he was doubling down. On my “real me” Facebook page (which I read, but on which I never post), all the leftists I’ve befriended over a lifetime crowed that Trump had climbed down. The fact that he was carving out space to renegotiate trade deals with over 70 nations, even while keeping the pressure on our greatest (and most dishonest) trade nemesis, eluded them.

That made me think of all the other wonderful things happening in Trump world—in the real America—that are eluding them. So that none of us miss out on this real joy, here’s just a short list of the amazing wins Trump has amassed in less than three months in office.

But first, the real intro to this post:

We’re gonna win so much, you may even get tired of winning, and you’ll say, “Please, please. It’s too much winning. We can’t take it anymore. Mr. President, it’s too much.” And I’ll say “No, it isn’t. We have to keep winning. We have to win more. We’re going to win more. We’re going to win so much.” I love you.

Herewith some of the big Trump wins:

One. As noted, Trump got over 70 nations that impose unfair tariffs on us, including Canada and the EU collective, to come to the negotiating table. All of them now know that Trump means what he says, and that they have a 90-day window to get it right or get slammed, as China is getting slammed.

Two. Inflation is down:

Inflation even lower than expected!



You hired President Trump to make life more affordable & it's working.



BREAKING: Inflation is down to 2.4% — its lowest level in 4 years.

Three. Employment rates among native-born Americans have surged:

After an absurd surge in January 2025, foreign-born employment ticks down in Trump's first full month as president.



After an absurd surge in January 2025, foreign-born employment ticks down in Trump's first full month as president.

Native-born employment surges upwards by 283,000 jobs, the highest level since July 2024.

Four. Crude oil prices are dropping (which brings down the price of everything):

The last time crude oil prices were under $60/barrel was four years ago.

Five. Trump has already brought $7 trillion in private investments into the U.S.:

President Donald Trump said he has attracted over $7 trillion in private investment since being elected, from companies like Apple, Eli Lilly, and Stargate, as well as countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Japan. Trump spoke to reporters on Wednesday after he signed a round of executive orders, when he was asked about procuring a record amount of private sector investments totaling $7 trillion. “We have, I would say, more than $7 trillion now…of investments coming in,” Trump said. “Apple is coming in for $500 billion alone. We have other companies coming in with massive numbers. We have car companies that are coming in. No, we’ve never seen anything like it, maybe in the 1940s or 50s or something, but we’ve never seen anything like it.”

Six. The administration continues to reveal massive fraud. And while it’s shocking to know how much taxpayer money has been wasted on fraud, these revelations mean that our money won’t be abused moving forward. Here’s just the most recent example of the waste and fraud we’ve funded. It is, of course, merely one of dozens of examples of the federal government’s abuse of taxpayer funds:

An initial survey of Unemployment Insurance claims since 2020 revealed the following:

- 24.5k people over 115 years old claimed $59M in benefits

- 28k people between 1 and 5 years old claimed $254M in benefits

- 9.7k people with birth dates over 15 years in the future claimed… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) April 10, 2025

Seven. And speaking of DOGE’s findings, it’s important to remember that USAID and other federal organizations have been funneling money to Democrat initiatives, everything from open borders to “transing” children. In other words, there is no Democrat grassroots. There is a fanatic base, a government pipeline, and a credulous population. With the money choked off, the Democrat party may soon be no more—and, given how Marxist it has become, that’s a good thing.

Eight. Trump, with the wind at his back, was able to score a huge victory in the House when he got all but two Republicans to move forward with Trump’s budget plan. The budget allows Trump to rebuild the military and gives him room to maneuver on restructuring our broken economy. The two holdouts were Thomas Massie (R-KY), of course, and Victoria Spartz (R-IN).

A lot of the credit must go to Speaker Mike Johnson, who is proving to be an excellent “cat wrangler.” While Dems always vote in lockstep, every Republican is a wildcard, so getting them together on a huge budget is a challenge.

Nine. Illegal border crossings have essentially stopped. They’re not even a trickle anymore.

The LA Times published an article admitting that illegal border crossings have almost entirely stopped. This is proof that the border "crises" are just Democrats breaking the law.

And here’s something to think about as you contemplate these victories: They were all made possible by Biden’s presidency. That administration revealed the depth of corruption in the Democrat party, down to the fact that everyone in the administration was perfectly happy to run a man known to be demented in order to retain political power.

His four years in office also revealed the ideological madness that has taken over the entire party, whether the madness of open borders, so-called “transgenderism,” the embrace of Muslim terrorists, or any of the other craziness that normal Americans don’t want. Having him in office lifted the rock and let us see the slimy, creepy crawlies behind the once-hip facades.

Trump’s loss was also necessary for Trump. He would have gone into his second term as a lame duck, with so much baggage hanging onto him from the Dems’ and RINOs’ shenanigans in his first term that he would have been incapable of movement. However, Trump’s four years in the wilderness allowed Democrats to turn him into a martyr and further reveal their corruption. They also gave Trump time to hone a strategy for exploding out of the box, completely overwhelming the Democrats.

To appreciate what those four years meant, I keep thinking of one of my favorite books ever, Neville Shute’s A Town Like Alice. Halfway through the book, as the protagonist, Jean Paget, is mourning the horrors of the war, the waste of four years of her life, and what she perceives as the effective end of all future happiness, the book’s narrator has a different take. He tells her that it’s impossible to know in real time what matters and what does not. Only the future shows us what parts of the past mattered. The rest of the book then makes it clear that Jean’s four terrible years were tremendously important, not only to Jean but to a whole community.

Biden’s four years were not wasted. They were tremendously important to Donald Trump and to America as a whole. And soon, we’re all going to get tired of winning. No. Not really. I’m never going to get tired of winning.

