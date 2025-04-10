Oregon law enforcement goes after a 27-year-old ‘trans’ sex offender who enrolled in high school as a 15-year-old girl

Apparently, accurately observing and assessing reality is only okay when someone is obviously lying about their age. If you notice that they’re lying about their biological sex though? You’re a fascist, bigot, racist, homophobe, Trump-supporter, Nazi… you name it.

In perhaps one of the most absurd stories I’ve ever read (from where else but Oregon?), a local high school called the cops on “Madison,” a 15-year-old “girl” trying to enroll in classes—there was a problem though, and it wasn’t the fact that “Madison” was actually a bearded male, but that he was lying about his age!

A transgender pedophile has been sentenced to 20 days in jail after attempting to impersonate a 15-year-old girl and enroll at a high school in Albany, Oregon.



Makayla Craig, who identifies as an animal, is a registered sex offender.



Oh, and “Madison” also appears to legally be known as “Makayla”, and he turned out to be a convicted sex offender too, having been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor just two years ago. Here are the details, from Genevieve Gluck at Reduxx:

‘The person appeared to be an adult but was portraying themselves as a 15-year-old girl. After further investigation, the individual gave a false name and date of birth attempting to enroll in high school,’ a statement from Albany Police Department read.

The police department, no doubt run by wokesters, opted not to include a photo of “Makayla” when announcing the arrest, which sparked outcry from local citizens and parents. We wouldn’t want anyone to get the wrong idea and think that adult male pedophiles who dress in little girl clothes and try to weasel their way onto high school campuses are a bit sick in the head! That would be discriminatory against the LGBTQ community! Don’t recognize the patterns, or you just might be a bigot.

And, from the wokester prosecutor:

‘She, as a registered sex offender, is trying to pretend that she is a juvenile… to become- to be involved with other juveniles in the high school system,’ said prosecutor Coleen Cerda.

So claiming to be a she is fine, but claiming to be a younger she is not fine.

A dizzying intellect.

There was a Rob Schneider movie I watched in my youth called The Hot Chick, and the premise of the film is a bratty and shallow high school girl named “Jessica” (played by Rachel McAdams) is seriously humbled when a pair of enchanted/spelled earrings causes her to switch bodies with a local petty criminal (Schneider), and she learns a little about growing up and being a nicer person.

At one point, Jessica has to reveal herself to her best friend April, who panics at the ugly “Jessica” (Schneider) in front of her, and pepper sprays the creep.

No longer is a dynamic like this a work of fiction from a ridiculous Hollywood production, but the norm for Oregon’s high-schoolers!

Image: YouTube video screen grab.