No, Trump didn't stiff migrants by ending the CBP One app -- Joe Biden just used them

The press and its Democrat allies are screaming bloody murder about President Trump terminating the legal status of those who entered the U.S. under the CBP One app, a questionable entry program for foreign nationals which sported a near-100% approval rate, from which applicants could seek asylum and receive two full years of work authorization, and a host of free benefits whether the asylum was granted or not. It was a no-lose proposition for illegals even if their applications were found to be junk

They insist that Trump was cruel for ending the program, because use of the app made anyone entering the U.S. "legal" as immigrants, same as those who wait in line to enter.

In reality, migrants were used by Joe Biden for his political agenda, that of importing a replacement electorate. They were told the app was legal, and in a way it was, but only for so long as Biden was around. Now that he's gone, so is his badly cobbled together program. The migrants were conned by Joe.

Yet the howling outcry is amazing.

Migrants who were temporarily allowed to live in the United States by using a Biden-era online appointment app have been told to leave the country "immediately," officials said. https://t.co/ASPVXxzUG6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 8, 2025

Here's a Soros-financed one called Alianza Americas:

Nearly 985,000 people who entered the U.S. using the #CBPOne App are being stripped of their immigration status and work permits.



This is not a failure of the system. It is a political decision that creates irregularity to feed the list of people who can be deported.… pic.twitter.com/9Jv0k69e9F — ALIANZA AMERICAS (@ALIANZAAMERICAS) April 9, 2025

"We condemn the abrupt and unjustifed premature termination of regular status for those who entered the US with parole or travel authorization," the first blurb reads.

The fourth blurb reads:

Who are the people affected? -They come mostly from Latin America and the Global South. -They passed security checks, provided biometric data, and followed all the rules. -They have revitalized US neighborhoods, including local economies, as well as society and culture.

It's nonsense. They didn't pass any security checks with that near-100% approval rate, the government just didn't do any. Security check claims were strictly to con the public. The app probably attracted a lot of criminals actually, because word gets around quickly that everyone using the app gets in, and criminals can't get in otherwise.

And revitalize neighborhoods? Seems a little early for that claim.

What the CBP One boosters fail to say is that what was started by executive order can be reversed by executive order. Entering the U.S. without the normal legal process as something for nothing ends up the way all such 'promises' do -- as too good to be true. Joe may have told them it was 'legal,' but he left off the part about it only being legal so long as he was in office.

Trump did the right thing in getting rid of it. He didn't want to lie to the migrants, let alone use them for political purposes.

Fact is, the U.S. doesn't even have the legal resources to hear all asylum cases, one by one, of all of the 963,000 illegals let into the U.S. under the catch-and-release "parole" policy of the Bidenites.

Under those circumstances, it would be a disservice to the migrants to carry on with the app activity because asylum courts are clogged to several years in the future.

Of course, for the Bidenites, that was the idea -- to make migrants wait so long for their asylum appointments it would be impossible to deport them if their claims were found to be without merit, which most would be. Import a new trove of Democrats, that was the Bidenites' idea.

That means, they were used, conned, maybe even tricked into thinking they were "legal" immigrants.

The fact that this application exists is the most underreported scandal of the Biden admin.



They made an application to facilitate illegal immigration. It boggles the mind. https://t.co/OLI7Nrogen — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 17, 2025

It would be a good thing if Trump and company could get that point across, that far from his denying them their legal rights, Biden conned them, and used them solely for his political purposes.

Migrants should be outraged at Biden, not Trump, for using them in such a shoddy, self-centered manner.

Image: Screen shot from a camera aimed at a television set, then filtered with Adobe CameraRaw.