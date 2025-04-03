Senator, you talk too much

Imagine being the guy in the Senate TV control room responsible for recording Senator Cory Booker's speech. How did he stay awake? Did he have co-pilot so that he could catch a nap? Yes, the senator from New Jersey decided to go long and so he did. This is the story:

Democrats have been struggling to energize their frustrated base since losing all three branches of government in the November 2024 election. Senator Cory Booker may have found a way. For more than 25 hours, the New Jersey Democrat stood at the Senate lectern speaking against President Donald Trump’s policies in what may be the most dramatic and sustained public challenge to Trump’s agenda since his return to the White House.

Haven't heard one that long since Senator Thurmond. At least Strom was talking about a specific issue: the 1957 Civil Rights Act.

Booker reminded us that this is not a partisan moment but rather a moral moment. Really, Senator? Well, many of us thought that it was a political speech intended to put your name out there at a time when Democrats aren't crazy about anything except bashing Elon Musk.

Booker never gave a speech like this when President Biden opened the border or tolerated high crime rates. He didn't mention any of that, which may explain what his fellow Senator Banks said about the party's 27% approvals.

Like a runner preparing for a marathon, the senator said that he "...he did not eat for days and purposely dehydrated himself." I guess that's what you do when you want to spend 24 hours delivering a "moral" speech about how "inmoral" the Trump policies are.

By the way, did anyone in the senator's office remind him that he'd be doing this on April Fool's Day? Maybe he can do another on April Fool's Day 2026 and announce that he is thinking about running for President to make America like New Jersey again.

Image: Gage Skidmore