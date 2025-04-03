Burning Teslas

I am at a loss to understand what lefties are trying to achieve by keying, spray painting, or burning a Tesla, or lots of Teslas.

What, exactly, do they object to about Elon Musk? Over the last three months, Musk and DOGE have uncovered billions of dollars of waste, fraud, and abuse. What that means is that our government, Democrats and Republicans, have been spending our tax money like drunken sailors. As a result, we are $37 trillion in debt.

When Musk bought Twitter, he fired 80% of the workforce -- 6,000 employees. What that means is that those jobs were not necessary in the first place. It is suspected that the 6,000 were actively working on algorithms that would keep conservative voices out of Twitter or at least to a very small percentage of column inches.

It is no wonder that when Musk and DOGE got into some government agencies, they were collectively responsible for the shedding of up to 75,000 federal workers in just two months, jobs that should probably never been created in the first place. One can only wonder what they were doing.

Musk’s Space X program did something that NASA couldn’t do: bring home astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore after an unexpected nine-month visit to the International Space Station (ISS). It should be noted that Musk offered to rescue the two astronauts during the Biden/Harris administration but were denied the opportunity. Thank you, President Trump.

Musk is also working on Neuralink, a brain-computer interface that should revolutionize the prosthetics industry and bring welcome relief to many people. Then there is Starlink, Musk’s constellation of satellites that has brought the digital age to many, especially those hit hard in North Carolina.

In addition, Musk’s DOGE Team has uncovered billions in waste at the USAID agency. At one time there were over 13,000 employees at USAID; now there are about 300. The agency was supposed to promote the American system of ideas to other countries, but instead here are some of the programs expenditures:

$1.5 billion for DEI in Serbia

$70,000 for a DEI musical in Ireland

$20 million for a Sesame Street program in Iraq

$2 million to promote tourism in Lebanon

and so on, and so on

I could go on and talk about all the great things that Elon Musk has done for this country, but the bottom line is that Elon Musk is a good friend of President Trump and the left hates Trump. So, by burning a Tesla the Left is somehow getting back at Trump.

Bill Guild is a former art historian, retired Boeing Industrial Engineer, and the proud father of two children.