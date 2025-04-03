Around the world, the smart way and the dumb way to respond to Trump's tariffs
President Trump unveiled his tariff regimen Wednesday, and around the world there was a sense of shock, as if the post-Cold War world order had been upended, and no one had seen this coming.
According to Reuters:
WASHINGTON/BEIJING/BRUSSELS, April 3 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's move to impose sweeping tariffs on U.S. imports on allies and rivals alike sparked threats of retaliation on Thursday, intensifying a global trade war that threatens to stoke inflation and raising fears of recession.The penalties announced on Wednesday unleashed turbulence across world markets and drew condemnation from other leaders facing the end of an era of trade liberalization that has shaped the global order for decades.
https://t.co/JryygLEd31 https://t.co/YSYu2A2MPW
— Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) April 3, 2025
My opinion: Market get obliterated at open but makes a head fake come back on some announcement Trump will negotiate. That said we are in for some rough stuff— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 3, 2025
SCOOP: Top Wall Street execs warn the Trump White House that tariff plan could stoke massive pain in terms of '"stagflation" at least until trade deals can be reached; it's the biggest existential threat to the Trump presidency. My latest @nypost exclusive…
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 2, 2025
BREAKING: Analysts Im talking to are betting 20 per tariffs, which should be momentarily market positive because they are priced in for NOWS. But be prepared for some rough waters ahead. I keep hearing "stagflation" in the short term -- like the next quarter or two -- until Trump…— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 2, 2025
But the Trump administration explained the matter out very usefully in these tweets here:
In honor of Liberation Day, USTR is spotlighting 10 unfair trade practices faced by American exporters.— United States Trade Representative (@USTradeRep) April 2, 2025
1/10: China's non-tariff measures and high tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, like soybeans, pork, wheat, and corn, have greatly restricted market access for American… pic.twitter.com/0GnVjE0cvz
For additional information on unfair trade practices faced by American exporters, please see the 2025 National Trade Estimate Report.https://t.co/fv3ZHSp84t— United States Trade Representative (@USTradeRep) April 2, 2025
Now facing 54% tariffs on exports to the U.S., the world's No. 2 economy China vowed countermeasures, as did the European Union - Washington's friends and foes united in criticism of measures they fear will deal a devastating blow to global trade."The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, adding the 27-member bloc was preparing to hit back if talks with Washington failed.U.S. Treasury Chief Scott Bessent earlier warned any retaliatory moves would only lead to escalation.
Trump’s “Reciprocal Tariffs” Trigger Global Response — Multiple Nations Slash Import Duties on U.S. Goods pic.twitter.com/LoeyieRdLr
— Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) April 3, 2025
They see the tariff formula as a road map, and are responding in their own nations' best interests.
To be sure, there are some bugs to be ironed out -- hopefully, Israel and Trump cut a deal on tariffs which may be premised on trade balances:
Economic officials in Israel are in complete shock over the Trump administration's decision to impose a 17% tariff on Israel. "We are in shock. We were sure that the decision to completely cancel tariffs on imports from the U.S. would prevent this move. But it didn't happen." https://t.co/9FiKgNdTFn— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) April 2, 2025
South Korea Holds Emergency Meeting to Cope With Tariff Crisis— zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 3, 2025
The entire world is dependent on US consumption: the capitulations will be fast and furious
So the solution is pretty obvious: Drop all of their tariffs on American goods, and line up quickly to cut a deal with the U.S.
The countries that make the first tariff deals with @realDonaldTrump will make the better deals. The countries that wait or retaliate will regret that they were not part of the early deal group or worse.— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 3, 2025
In a curious way, Trump is forcing the rest of the world to adopt real free trade, or else die with the tariffs.
That could really free markets as trading partners nations, one after another, take the smarter option. The whole world could bcome a free trade zone, and may the best nation win.
This guy, very smart, (I have had one-on-one conversations with him when he came to visit our editorial page writers at Investor's Business Daily), knows the score:
JUST IN: Former Commerce Secretary predicts Trump's tariffs won't be in place by the back half of 2025 because other countries will rush to the negotiating table.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 2, 2025
Former George W. Bush Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez just made the prediction on CNBC.
Gutierrez went as far… pic.twitter.com/8yyGiuwx0j
Fingers crossed that they catch on very soon, and all the problems associated with tariff taxes makes a quick exit.
The ball's in their courts now. It's in their hands to make this go away by dropping all of their tariffs on American goods as Trump requests. It can't be worth it to keep them, and Trump knows this. Free trade for the world then! Let it happen.
Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License