Professional sports leagues push gun control

Professional sports are all about mom, apple pie and the flag, right? Baseball is our “national pastime,” football is our national religion, basketball is…well…marketing for athletic shoes? And hockey is an advertisement for restorative dentistry? Anyway, these leagues are supposed to be red, white and blue. Apart, that is, from some knee taking and refusing to stand for the National Anthem, buying into the whole “America is systemically racist” thing, supporting trans this and that, and OK, the Budweiser debacle, which is at least sort of associated with them.

Sigh. Sports used to be so simple. Players were expected to be clean-cut role models, to keep their mouths shut about politics and concentrate on playing the game and demonstrating the character building virtues of sportsmanship and teamwork. Seems like so long ago…

The National Hockey League (NHL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), and numerous other professional sports leagues are asking Congress for more gun control via reauthorization of the Undetectable Firearms Act. On February 10, 2024, Gun Owners of America (GOA) used an X post to call out NFL, NHL, MLB, MLS, NBA, and NASCAR, for sending the letter to Congress. They noted that collegiate giant NCAA signed the letter, too...

What the heck is the “Undetectable Firearms Act?” It was first introduced in 1988 as Glocks began to conquer the market. While their frames are made of polymer, some 80%+ of their weight is steel. There is no such thing as a “undetectable” gun made of plastic or some other material that can’t be detected by X-ray. Plastic is visible to X-rays as this image proves:

The darker parts are metal. The lighter images are the polymer frame, but even if the frame were invisible, the rest would be clearly identifiable as a gun.

As one might imagine, leftists in Congress are all for anything that would damage the gun industry and harass law-abiding gun owners:

GOA elaborated in a February 8, 2024, column published by Zero Hedge, noting that the letter was addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). The professional sports leagues used the letter to claim renewing the Undetectable Firearms Act is key to the security of professional sporting league fans. The letter says, “[We] urge you to reauthorize this critical law so that our organizations can continue to keep our fans safe.”

Republicans did better:

On February 1, 2024, Breitbart News reported that 74 members of the House of Representatives sent Speaker Johnson a letter urging him to reject any permanent reauthorization of the Undetectable Firearms Act. In January [2024], Senators Jack Reed, Democrat of Rhode Island, and Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa, introduced legislation to permanently authorize the act, but that bill stalled. John Donohue, a Stanford law professor and gun policy expert who supported the act’s renewal, said it provides a regulatory measure to deter gun companies from purposely advancing weapons and technology aiming to bypass detectors.

That’s rather an odd assertion by an “expert.” Firearm technology requires substantial metal. While Glock frames are polymer, as are the frames of similar striker-fired handguns made by other manufacturers, the pressures generated by modern cartridges requires the slides, frames and frame rails to be high quality steel. The same is true of magazines, springs, screws, bolts, etc. A sort of exception is the Glock 44, which is a .22LR pistol whose slide is largely polymer. That’s possible because of the low pressures generated by that ubiquitous cartridge, yet even that slide has substantial steel parts, and the other parts of the design that have to be steel for safety and longevity remain.

There never has been an “undetectable” gun, and absent unimaginable leaps in materials technology, there never will be. What has always existed, however, is the desire of Democrats—the eternal party of racism—to disarm the public. They continue to pursue any and every measure that advances that agenda, and so, apparently, do our professional sports leagues.

Perhaps they aren’t quite as red, white and blue as they’d have us believe?

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor. statelymcdanielmanor.wordpress.com.