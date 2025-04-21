The Pope’s death is leading to yet more anti-Israel and anti-Trump propaganda

Pope Francis interpreted his faith through a Marxist lens. He had strong criticism for national borders, a generic leftist position. And of course, he strongly supported Gaza, and Gaza is Hamas. Now that this old, sick man has passed away, the leftists are out in force, blessing his memory and blaming both JD Vance and Israel for his passing.

No one, whether they loved or hated the Pope, can deny his left-wing creds. He attacked the Trump administration for seeking to keep illegal aliens out of America:

BREAKING: Pope Francis pens surprise letter to all bishops in the US re immigration “in these delicate moments.”

He criticizes Trump's moves against illegal immigrants and Vance's citing of Ordo Amoris: “The rightly formed conscience cannot fail to make a critical judgment and… pic.twitter.com/bfiMWxl2O0 — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) February 11, 2025 He also enthusiastically supported both Islam and bringing millions of Muslims into Europe: The pope has urged every parish and religious community in Europe to house a refugee family http://t.co/7j8pD8nECh pic.twitter.com/uA4TZMN84t — The Economist (@TheEconomist) September 7, 2015 On landing in Rome, Pope emerges with Syrian refugees he brought back (seated with papal party at plane's front) pic.twitter.com/8Iy5dWniSM — Rocco Palmo (@roccopalmo) April 16, 2016 Pope Francis washes the feet of Muslim migrants, calls them "children of the same God" https://t.co/In89uuXbkU pic.twitter.com/W5hTLNwyBc — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 25, 2016 He also enthusiastically supported both Islam and bringing millions of Muslims into Europe:

I never could square in my mind the Pope’s disdain for other nations’ borders, when he never opened Vatican City to migrants, nor did he remove the Swiss Guard from their duty to keep people out of Vatican City.

But what baffled me most of all was the Pope’s staunch support for Muslims. After all, Judaism and Christianity are both faiths based on the Bible. Israel allows Christianity (and, indeed, all religions) to be practiced freely within its borders.

Meanwhile, Islam, although its adherents claim descent from Abraham, is a radically different faith, and one that has as a core tenet the obligation to convert, enslave, or murder all adherents of other faiths, whether Jewish, Christian, Hindu, or anything else. Gaza, for example, has routinely slaughtered Jews who accidentally crossed into it, and has driven out the ancient Christian population.

Meanwhile, just over this past Easter week, Muslims went on a Christian massacre spree in Africa. This didn’t make many headlines because these mass murders are something that, sadly, are as routine as any other “dog bites man” story.

Nevertheless, Pope Francis’s sympathies were clear, and they escalated in obviousness when Israel, having been the subject of an unbelievably savage attack against its civilian population by Hamas militants, took the war to Hamas:

Pope Francis made daily video calls to Gaza during Israel's genocidal campaign.

pic.twitter.com/cY57rfkZzZ — Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) April 21, 2025 Pope Francis was the only Church leader who dared to defy: To recognize LGBTQIA+ rights, to speak out against Israel's genocide in Palestine, to snub JD Vance and put him in his place, to denounce human rights abuses elsewhere, to fight for climate and environment. Rest in power. — karl 🇵🇸 #MarcosMamamatayTao (@eicvsfascism) April 21, 2025 Pope Francis died standing with Palestine, not Israelpic.twitter.com/TdEmPrzlAU — Donya 🇵🇸 (@donyaihsan) April 21, 2025

So, that’s where we are: The Pope was hostile to the Trump administration, and JD Vance was the last national official to see him, and the Pope was hostile to Israel and called, yet again, for it to give up its successful war against the genocidal Hamas militia. So, of course, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that, within hours of his death, people were claiming that either JD Vance or Israel had murdered him.

That the Pope was 88 (that is, he’d exceeded the actuarial lifespan for men in Italy by seven years) and that he’d been desperately ill for months now were irrelevant. The anti-Trump and pro-Hamas crowds, in tweets viewed by tens of thousands of people, know “who done it.”

Here are a handful of the tweets naming Vance as a killer, some of which may be tongue-in-cheek, others of which are obviously seriously meant. (The left is so crazy, it’s hard to tell):

As always, I ask myself, were there always this many crazy people in America, and we just didn’t know it? Were they hanging out in basements and squalid bars, where no one saw their pathology? And was it just the internet that exposed them to view, making us aware that beneath America’s seemingly functional surface, all was not as normal as we thought?

And then I look at the modern Democrat party, and I think to myself that social media isn’t merely giving us a view into the crazy world that’s always existed on the periphery of any society. Instead, this rot infects every aspect of the party, from the basement dwellers on up. It’s just that, as the above tweets show, the basement dwellers are more obvious about it.

As for me, when the cardinals convene to select a new Pope, I hope they choose someone in the mold of John Paul II, one of the greatest men in modern history.

