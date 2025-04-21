Ivy League college invites antisemitic rapper onto campus

As America begins to fully realize the often uselessness of four years spent at a supposed center of higher education, Cornell University just accelerated that insight by inviting a vicious, self-admitted Jew-hating rapper to perform on campus. On May 7, rapper Kehlani will perform her hit “Long Live the Intifada” on the campus of the once prestigious school. Cornell officials say by paying the Oakland, California, native a large sum to “entertain,” they are just giving the students what they want:

Cornell defended the invitation, saying Kehlani is performing at the request of a student-run group on “Slope Day,” an end-of-year celebration for students. “The headliner is selected by the student-run Slope Day Planning Board following a poll of students,” a Cornell rep said. “Kehlani was chosen based on her popularity and the genre of her music. She recently performed at Northeastern University without political expression or incident. “The personal views expressed by this artist are their own and do not represent the university. However, the artist must uphold Cornell’s anti-discrimination policies, which includes prohibition of political expression as part of the concert. Failure to do so constitutes breach of contract and will result in loss of payment.”

The school won’t say how much they are paying her, but a pair of tickets to Kehlani’s public appearances sells for more than $750.

Kehlani leaves no doubt about her feelings about Jews. For her, it’s “from the river to the sea, by any means necessary.” On X, she proclaimed, “It’s f**k Israel, and it’s f**k Zionism. When she sings and dances on stage at what Cornell calls a concert, surrounded by her backup singers waving Palestinian flags, she will continue to refuse to condemn the vicious October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, when Hamas terrorists killed scores of innocent young concertgoers in Israel. Two concerts, two outcomes, and an Ivy League school will now help celebrate the slaughter.

Kehlani, being celebrated on NPR Music in 2024, two months after her pro-Intifada song, Next 2 U, debuted. YouTube screen grab.

As my (alleged) mind plays an imagined video of next month’s musical abomination, a few thoughts keep reappearing. Is this really what the student body wants, or was this driven by Cornell’s coven of antisemites infiltrating another formerly great school?

Giving the students what they want? If these uneducated but fully indoctrinated students wanted a lecture from Putin on his views concerning humanitarianism, would Cornell pay for the Russian dictator’s appearance by video link?

And finally, Mom and Dad coughed up about $80,000 per year, or a total of almost a third of a million dollars, to have their coddled cherubs exposed to four years of this campus-wide psychosis. Why would any sane parent send their child there next September, or any American company hire a Cornell graduate this June?

I also wonder how loyal Cornell alums who have sent in their annual pledge checks for the last 20 years would answer those questions.

Ed Sherdlu is a pseudonym.