Bukele turns his troll power towards Maduro, offers him an exchange
Much of the global left is wailing about the imprisonment of repatriated gang members into the famous CECOT high-security prison of El Salvador. They're yelling torture, they're yelling human rights violations, they're howling about due process. Democrat congressmembers are falling all over themselves to join the flights to San Salvador. Sen. Chris Van Hollen has made a complete fool of himself.
None of this has escaped the mind of Venezuela's Marxist dictator, Nicolas Maduro, who's another member of the global left, crying crocodile tears about the Venezuelan gangbangers now shipped to that facility.
And El Salvador's popular President Nayyib Bukele is watching that, drawing a new troll target on the detested Venezuelan dictator to prove he's as aggrieved as he claims to be.
He put out this tweet:
Señor @NicolasMaduro, usted ha dicho en numerosas ocasiones que quiere a los venezolanos de regreso y en libertad.— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 20, 2025
A diferencia de usted, que tiene presos políticos, nosotros no tenemos presos políticos. Todos los venezolanos que tenemos bajo custodia fueron detenidos en el…
Google Translate:
Mr. @NicolasMaduro, you have said on numerous occasions that you want the Venezuelans back and free.Unlike you, who have political prisoners, we don't have political prisoners. All the Venezuelans we have in custody were detained as part of an operation against gangs like the Tren de Aragua in the United States.Unlike our detainees, many of whom have committed murder, others have committed rape, and some have even been arrested multiple times before being deported, your political prisoners have committed no crime. The only reason they are imprisoned is because they opposed you and your electoral fraud.However, I want to propose a humanitarian agreement that includes the repatriation of 100% of the 252 Venezuelans who were deported, in exchange for the release and delivery of an identical number (252) of the thousands of political prisoners that you hold. Among them are Rafael Tudares, Edmundo González's son-in-law; journalist Roland Carreño; lawyer and activist Rocío San Miguel; Mrs. Corina Parisca de Machado, mother of María Corina Machado, who is subjected to daily intimidation and has her access to basic services such as electricity and water sabotaged; as well as the four political leaders seeking asylum in the Argentine embassy and other Venezuelan political prisoners.Also included are the nearly 50 detained citizens of other nationalities: American, German, Dominican, Argentine, Bolivian, Israeli, Chilean, Colombian, Ecuadorian, Spanish, French, Guyanese, Dutch, Iranian, Italian, Lebanese, Mexican, Peruvian, Puerto Rican, Ukrainian, Uruguayan, Portuguese, and Czech. Our Foreign Ministry will send formal correspondence.God bless the people of Venezuela.