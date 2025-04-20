Bukele turns his troll power towards Maduro, offers him an exchange

Much of the global left is wailing about the imprisonment of repatriated gang members into the famous CECOT high-security prison of El Salvador. They're yelling torture, they're yelling human rights violations, they're howling about due process. Democrat congressmembers are falling all over themselves to join the flights to San Salvador. Sen. Chris Van Hollen has made a complete fool of himself.

None of this has escaped the mind of Venezuela's Marxist dictator, Nicolas Maduro, who's another member of the global left, crying crocodile tears about the Venezuelan gangbangers now shipped to that facility.

And El Salvador's popular President Nayyib Bukele is watching that, drawing a new troll target on the detested Venezuelan dictator to prove he's as aggrieved as he claims to be.

He put out this tweet:

Señor @NicolasMaduro, usted ha dicho en numerosas ocasiones que quiere a los venezolanos de regreso y en libertad.



A diferencia de usted, que tiene presos políticos, nosotros no tenemos presos políticos. Todos los venezolanos que tenemos bajo custodia fueron detenidos en el… — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 20, 2025

Google Translate: