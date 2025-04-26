No Tesla or victim love in Minneapolis

That Democrats have long enjoyed a two-tiered system of injustice is well established. The law applies to Normal Americans, not the self-imagined elite who may break it with impunity. That’s particularly true in Minnesota, playground of Governor Tim “Tampon” Walz and Hennepin County—Minneapolis—Prosecutor Mary Moriarty, very much a Soros prosecutor.

Moriarty has a horrible record of ignoring victims and coddling criminals. She dropped the case of a 35-year-old man who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl. She gave probation to a drug dealer who knowingly killed a man with a fatal Fentanyl dose. She was so lenient to two hitmen even Tim Walz had her booted from the case.

Graphic: X Screenshot

And now one Dylan Adams, a 33-year-old state government employee who allegedly keyed six separate Teslas, causing at least $20,000 in damage, won’t face the felony charges he deserves. I say “alleged” because Teslas have 360° cameras, all of which caught Adams in the act. Instead, he’ll be given a “diversion” program.

Such programs are normally reserved for first time offenders who made a single , foolish mistake, people who really aren’t career criminals. Usually in exchange for restitution, and perhaps some community service, they get off without any criminal record. In this case, Adams vandalized six widely separated Teslas in a premediated series of felonies. One wasn’t enough for Adams; he had to make a bigger political statement. Moriarty’s office noted:

"Our main priorities are to secure restitution for the victims and hold Mr. Adams accountable. As a result, we will file for pre-charge diversion to best facilitate both of those goals," HCAO spokesperson Daniel Borgertpoepping said. "This is an approach taken in many property crime cases and helps to ensure the individual keeps their job and can pay restitution, as well as reducing the likelihood of repeat offenses. Criminal prosecution remains a possibility should unlawful behavior continue."

The Minneapolis Police Department, since the 2020 “summer of love,” has been badly understaffed and under constant attack by the City Council and much of the population of that burned out, economically depressed blue city. Chief Brian O’Hara bravely said this:

"The Minneapolis Police Department did its job. It identified and investigated a crime trend, identified, and arrested a suspect, and presented a case file to the Hennepin County Attorney Office for consideration of charges. This case impacted at least six different victims and totaled over $20,000 in damages. Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office. Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same."

Among the worst burdens of any police officer’s job is dealing with non-prosecuting prosecutors. The common, pre-Soros variety were bad enough, but Soros prosecutors blatantly refuse to prosecute most criminals and are prone to throwing the book at non-Democrats. In places so aggressively anti-police and rule of law like Minneapolis it’s no surprise the MPD can’t hire competent recruits. Police officers see the harm done victims. They see their misery. Enduring the smug, self-righteousness of leftist activists like Moriarty is infuriating to people who swear to uphold the law only to see it broken without consequence.

While Moriarty reportedly has a history of ignoring property crimes, the consequences for victims are daunting. Not only do they lose the use of their vehicles while they’re being repaired their insurance costs increase, particularly in high-crime areas like Minneapolis. Supposedly Adams will have to make restitution, but few believe that’s going to happen, and certainly not anytime soon. Oh, but Adams is “remorseful,” according to his lawyer:

"My client is very remorseful for his actions and is beginning the process of making sure the victims are made whole financially. We are grateful for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office exercise of prosecutorial discretion and apologize to the victims and law enforcement."

One suspects Adams is “very remorseful” about being so stupid as to get caught and is also remorseful about the very idea of facing any consequences for his considered, malicious political crimes. As for his—“we”--apology, such things need to be more direct and personal if they’re to be thought sincere.

Apparently state workers can’t commit crimes. Not so for others:

A 19-year-old Robbinsdale woman with no criminal record was charged with first-degree felony property damage on Monday after she allegedly keyed her coworker’s car at the White Castle in Brooklyn Park. The damage to the car was estimated at $7,000.

Robbinsdale is Moriarty’s jurisdiction. Normal Americans see a vast difference between a single act of vandalism and six premeditated acts of political vandalism.

AG Pam Bondi has sworn to treat all Tesla vandals as terrorists. There are few more obvious examples than Dylan Adams.

