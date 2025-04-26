The Democrats are in crisis, or so they say. So the latest "advice" is from the new senator from Michigan:

Michigan Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin called out her own party as "weak and woke" and urged them to "f---ing retake the flag" as she prepares a "war plan" to defeat President Donald Trump and the Republican agenda. On Thursday, Politico reported on a speech Slotkin was expected to give in Lansing to Democratic volunteers in what will be part of a series of speeches addressing strategy, tactics and tone. According to Politico, "Slotkin’s plan lays out why she thinks Democrats suffered sweeping setbacks last year, including focus groups of home-state voters who she said described her party as 'weak and woke.'"

Weak and woke? Why does dumb and dumber come to mind?

Another Democrat has some advice, too:

Shortly after the election, Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts declared that the party needed to be “brutally honest” about how out of step its position on transgender issues was with the American public. As the father of two young daughters, Moulton told the New York Times, he agreed with the eight in ten Americans who do not want schoolgirls “getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete.” The blowback was severe. Activists, spurred on by local Democratic officials and national journalists and nonprofits, accused Moulton of “scapegoating” trans people, descended on his office for a “Neighbors Against Hate” rally, and pledged to primary him in his next election. Moulton’s campaign manager and the director of his political action committee quit in protest of his remarks, and the chairwoman of the Salem Democratic City Committee denounced him in an e-mail as a “Nazi cooperator.”

Yes, they love calling you a Nazi if you don't want some man breaking all the female records. Wonder what Hitler thinks about that?

The bottom line is that getting rid of identity politics, woke, dark woke, or whatever, is easier said than done. The party is infected from head to toe, as we saw during their meetings a few months ago. Remember that memorable moment when they gathered to select a DNC chairperson or whatever they call it.

The election turned into "vintage woke surrealism, straight out of 2020." The whole thing should have been added to that week's SNL show because it was funnier than anything shown there lately. It was so great I keep looking for Chico Escuela to show up and say "beisbol has been berry berry good to me." The lineup included anti-Trump slave spirituals and "outgoing chairman Jamie Harrison explaining how “nonbinary individuals” would get counted under rules mandating gender balance among DNC officers."

Gender balance? I can still remember when the coach with a whistle would say boys that way and girls that way.

Again, it's easier said than done because this woke stuff is in their blood. It's going to take a lot more than the new senator from Michigan calling for "alpha energy." Wonder what the ladies at The View will say about alpha energy?

We watch the Democrats trying to clean up what took years to mess up. Watch closely because you ain’t seen nothing yet.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: U.S. Senate