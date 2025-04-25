This is what happens when you tell people the law doesn’t apply to them

No one can have helped but notice that black women are becoming increasingly lawless. Whether it’s state attorneys general allegedly committing fraud, Illinois mayors considering themselves above all laws, or airport and restaurant brawls, we’re seeing a leftist cohort of black women flout all civilized rules. As if to add fuel to the fire, a video emerged from a California high school showing black female students violently tackling two police officers. Something weird is going on. This is not natural. Instead, the left created it just in the past few years.

The brawl took place at Entrepreneur High School in Highland, California. When police showed up to break up a fight in the school’s parking lot, two young black women violently attacked the police officers. The male police officer can be seen desperately trying to push away the young women without physically engaging with them:

NEW: Two Astronauts attack a female officer and grab her by the hair during a high school fight in Highland, California



The officers tried to break up a fight in the school parking lot when more students jumped in



A female officer was grabbed by the hair and pulled away



A male… pic.twitter.com/OBWNtAw1qe — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 25, 2025

What in the world is going on?

Let me say straight off that this is not inherently black. Twenty or more years ago, you wouldn’t have seen things like this.

And to those who say, “Well, back then there weren’t cameras everywhere,” that’s true. But you wouldn’t have seen this five or six years ago either. Something has changed that’s completely unrelated to nasty fallacies about biological race.

What’s changed, of course, is culture. With Trump’s election, the left went into racial overdrive, something that accelerated with George Floyd’s death and then was put on rocket fuel during the Biden administration. A few very clear messages went out.

Message No. 1: The police are evil.

Message No. 2: Laws are inherently racially unjust, something the ridiculous Elie Mystal is arguing, so they cannot really apply to blacks.

Message No. 3: The Judeo-Christian religion and its morality were used to oppress black people, so blacks escape oppression when they reject those things.

Message No. 4: Black women are simultaneously the most oppressed of all people, and they are queens. Queens don’t follow the law; they make the law.

It doesn’t take an advanced degree in mathematics to see that, if you add up those messages, you get a discrete (but seemingly growing) class of black women who believe they are above the law, which is invalid in any event and unchanged by morality. Add in the essential “evilness” of police, and the result is a brawling woman’s culture that won’t stop even when the police are present. This is not sustainable and must be addressed, preferably from within the black community itself.

Image: X screen grab.