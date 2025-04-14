New study: ‘Liberals generally trust science more than conservatives’

Academic researchers recently posited that “Trust in scientists is a key predictor of compliance with science-based solutions to societal challenges” so they sought to understand if political ideology had anything to do with a person’s faith in “science.”

And, according to a new study published in Nature Human Behaviour, they concluded that “liberals (compared with conservatives) show higher trust in most scientists.”

Translation: Leftists are stupider today than they’ve ever been.

How can I make such a claim you might ask?

Well, because any person trusting “science” at this point just means he or she is exceptionally brainless. Especially when you consider that we’re living in a post-2020 reality—an inflection point at which it became undeniably clear that “science” was no longer a mainstream pursuit or priority.

A chain-link fence to keep out a gnat? That’s the equivalent to the silly idea that a cloth mask, or even a surgical one, can keep out a virus. But, we were told to mask up, then double mask, then triple mask. And some people actually did it—no doubt the “liberals” now surveyed for the study in question.

A virus that only infects people shopping at small businesses but somehow leaves those shopping at Wal-Mart and Target unharmed?

A virus that can’t get you once you’re seated at a restaurant, but attacks the moment you stand up…so put on your mask(s)?

A virus that only gets you if you’re standing within six feet—wait, I mean three feet—no, actually it is six feet—just kidding, “social distancing” actually wasn’t based on any scientific findings, it just came from the Chinese government (at least according to Anthony Fauci’s own words during a December 2022 deposition).

A shot that would prevent you from catching the virus or spreading it, which actually did neither of those things…but did make the pharmaceutical industry billions of dollars, and precipitated the rise of strange “turbo” cancers that were once very rare?

Trusting “scientists” like Anthony Fauci? Bill Gates? Francis Collins? Is this a joke?

I mean for many of us, the credibility of “science” has been long gone: never forget the lies about DDT, or the “science” that has routinely oscillated between global cooling and global warming before eventually settling on “climate change,” or the discipline’s debilitating confusion over the distinctions between the two biological sexes.

I suspect the “liberals” trusting “science” are the same people that wore plastic grocery bags over their heads during Covid, while normal “science” distrusters, or “conservatives,” refused to wear a mask at all, and made it a point to go out more than they normally did (like myself).

What I think the researchers meant to say is that “liberals” trust $cientists, while conservatives trust scientists.

