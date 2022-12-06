Fauci transcript released, says ‘I don’t recall’ a whopping 174 times

What is it with high-profile Democrats and sudden onsets of amnesia? Did the modern Mengele hire Hillary’s lawyers?

Yesterday afternoon Eric Schmitt, Senator-elect and current Attorney General from Missouri, dropped the full transcript from a recent deposition involving Anthony Fauci — after a tally, Fauci had used the politician’s cliché “I don’t recall” a total of 174 times.

Schmitt also detailed that in February of 2020, Fauci instructed a colleague to forgo the mask, but then just a few short months later, pushed for “universal mask mandates” — we don’t call him Flip-Flop Fauci for nothing.

But then things take a morbid turn, and according to Schmitt:

One of Fauci’s deputies joined a WHO delegation to China in February of 2020, and in talking to Fauci afterwards, was impressed with how the Chinese ‘were handling the isolation, the contact tracing, the building of facilities to take care of people..’

See below:

An apartment building in Chengdu in China… the government is welding the entrance door to the apartment building to enforce the lockdown… if you do not have enough food at home, you will starve…



Some people are committing suicide jumping out of their windows.



🔊sound ...😰 pic.twitter.com/F1tRANXK8x — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 27, 2022

Uh huh, sure, the Chinese Communists sure do a great job at taking care of their people.

As I perused the document, I found a few additional nuggets worth mentioning:

Starting on page 86, attorneys for Missouri questioned Fauci about an invitation to a “really tight group” conference call, which demanded an “obvious” amount of “total confidence” in order to discuss the virus. Surprisingly, Fauci could actually recall what was going through his mind at the time, and said:

I believe based on what the purpose of the call was to rather than be at the level of speculation about something that may or may not have been engineered….

He admits that at that time (which was January 2020), our “experts” weren’t really sure from where the virus originated — yet, throughout the course of the “pandemic” he was complicit in the suppression of the “lab-leak” theory.

An April 2020 article ran with the headline, “Dr. Fauci throws cold water on conspiracy theory that coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab” which stated:

Fox News and Republican allies of President Donald Trump have been pushing the lab narrative in recent days, despite a lack of hard evidence to back it up.

The article continued, detailing that Fauci cited a total of one study, done a month prior, which found the novel strain was “not a purposefully manipulated virus.” So, he is either a really dumb doctor, and not as prestigious as he claims to be — because what kind of a “leading expert” bases (inter)national public policy recommendations off of one study — or, he still considered the lab-leak theory a plausible scenario, but intentionally tried to force a narrative that might not have been true.

Furthermore, just over a week ago, Politico ran a piece which, in reference to the lab-leak theory, quoted Fauci as saying, “I have a completely open mind about that, despite people saying that I don’t[.]”

Secondly, to add to what Schmitt found regarding Fauci’s delegate (a Dr. Clifford Lane) to China: attorneys quizzed Fauci on his communications with Mr. Lane once he returned stateside, and per the court documents, Lane said:

When we got there, the outbreak was already coming under control in China. The measures they put in place appear to be working. I think that they [Chinese officials] felt there were lessons learned they wanted to share with the rest of the world[.] From what I saw in China, we may have to go to as extreme a degree of social distancing [emphasis added] to help bring the outbreak under control.

Ahhh, and there we have it. The Chinese government “wanted to share” what bureaucrat scientists called “extreme” with the rest of the world, and our own Fauci took up the baton.

Back in the recent Politico article,

‘Even when there’s nothing to hide, they act in a suspicious, non-transparent way,’ Fauci said of the Chinese government.

And:

‘Their approach has been a very, very severe and rather draconian in the kinds of shutdowns without a seeming purpose,’ Fauci said to host Chuck Todd.

Yet he carried the torch for these “suspicious” and “draconian” masters?

Contradict much?

Fauci lied, people died — but, if history is any indication of what we can expect next, “what difference, at this point, does it make?”

