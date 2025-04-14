Bondi DOJ allegedly evading FOIA requests for Epstein documents

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

The “most transparent administration ever” is reportedly breaking the law and evading FOIA requests from Judicial Watch for trying to access some of the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

Here’s the story, from Colin Kalmbacher at Law & Crime:

In a 6-page filing, conservative government accountability group Judicial Watch accuses the U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General Pam Bondi of violating FOIA law on a number of occasions over the past few months concerning several distinct requests. ‘Simply put, the Justice Department needs to respond to public demands for transparency under law and release the Epstein files under FOIA,’ Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a press release announcing the litigation.

This is where it gets interesting though—Judicial Watch isn’t suing for the Epstein files themselves that Bondi hasn’t yet released, it’s suing for “all records of communication” between Bondi and “any other individual or entity” regarding the Epstein files.

Judicial Watch is trying to see what Bondi might be hiding about the botched “release” — recall the giddy “influencers” hyping up a whole lot of old information and covering for Bondi after she said she had all the files on her desk (she in fact did not).

And, it looks like Judicial Watch is being stonewalled:

While the DOJ acknowledged the first request on Feb. 27, assigned it a tracking number, and cited ‘unusual circumstances’ to justify a 10-day extension, Judicial Watch ‘has received no further response’ from the government, the lawsuit says. The nonprofit watchdog had no luck with follow-up requests either.

One can only infer that Bondi doesn’t want the public to know what she’s discussed thus far into her tenure as attorney general, and will allegedly avoid FOIA requests to keep it that way.

Sure, this would be completely expected if Kamala Harris were in the White House—but I remember electing Trump, in part because I want to know which government officials exactly are being blackmailed for their role in trafficking, raping, and murdering children.

Seems like it’s in the nation’s best interest to expose government officials who aren’t beholden to the voters but to whomever is holding this damning information over them—but apparently Pam Bondi doesn’t think so, and I guess she’ll fight tooth and nail to keep their identities hidden from the public’s prying eyes.

The swamp can’t, or won’t, be drained. Go figure.

