Whoopi Goldberg calls for higher taxes to keep the government big and well fed

DOGE, which is popular with the public, is all about slimming down the size of government.

But that is not a concept for Whoopi Goldberg, who's calling for higher taxes to keep the government obese and overfed.

According to the Daily Caller:

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg, a multimillionaire, told Americans on Thursday that they need to “suck it up” and “pay a little more taxes.” Goldberg called on Americans to pay more taxes to help pay for schools and other essentials, despite claiming that Americans are also “struggling with everything on a day to day basis.” The co-host’s net worth is estimated to be $60 million as of April 2025. “A 90-day pause doesn’t mean anything to anyone because people, as you said, are struggling with everyone that they’re living with on a day to day basis. Now you know what we’re fighting against,” Goldberg said. “But I also believe that it’s very important to remind people that now is the time for each and every one of us to suck it up and make sure that we know what we need to take care of. If you’re in an area where the school district is losing, then you got to pay a little more taxes and you gotta help the schools out. If you’re finding that your libraries are falling apart, you have to give more. This is where we come in. We cannot depend on [President Donald Trump’s administration]. This is us. Because we all thought they’re talking about somebody else, no, they’ve been talking about us the whole time and when I say us, I mean all of us.”

Pay more. And more. And more. Pay your "fair share." That has been the Democrat message for the last 25 years. It's always higher and higher taxes, to keep the government expanding.

Isn’t it interesting how generous Hollywood liberals are with other people’s money?



And rather than focus on cutting waste and fraud, as President Trump's DOGE team is doing, Goldberg looks at the cutbacks recommended as the immediate destruction of schools and essential services because there must not be a such thing as wasteful spending if the government is doing it.

Most of the rest of us can see that if we'd like to keep schools and infrastructure in place, the best thing would be to cut the waste, fraud and abuse so that those useful things can flourish.

Instead, Goldberg is calling for tax hikes, the better to deprive the little guy of more income and expand the government to an appealing level of obesity. That in turn will crush the economy further with DEI, transgender propaganda and other useless trash, making us pay for things we don't want.

If that's the best the Democrats have -- and Goldberg is considered something of a voice of reason among Democrats -- it looks like they still haven't learned any lessons from 2024. It's a whole new world out there with President Trump's re-election. But stupid is as stupid does.

