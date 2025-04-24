Gunfight at the Oregon corral

My friend loves Westerns; these old movies appeal to his sense of justice.

The good guys win, the bad guys lose.

He gets frustrated throughout many of these movie when the bad guys seem to have the upper hand. Films such as Rio Bravo, Silverado, and The Sons of Katie Elder all have the same storyline: a corrupt rancher, town sheriff, or landowner is trying to steal rights, water rights, or land from other smaller ranchers and farmers.

In Oregon 2025, we have an out-of-control Democrat supermajority with the same objectives; they are using their power and majority status to attack the citizens of Oregon.

The Democrats want control of water, land, air, guns, and most, if not all, of the money.

I am a veteran and love shooting pistols at paper targets. I was a hunter until I discovered I love hunting with a camera. Since picking up the camera, I have bagged multiple waterfalls, sunsets, and mountain scenes.

I am also a prolific reader, and I read the Bill of Rights to try to understand what rights the Founders were trying to protect for the citizens of the United States, especially regarding firearms.

In Oregon, we have Democrats and their big city minions pushing laws like Measure 114 that are in direct conflict with the Second Amendment of the Bill of Rights.

The Oregon bill, according to the Oregon Capital Chronicle, reads:

Voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in 2022 to ban magazines with 10 or more rounds and end a loophole that allows firearm dealers to sell guns without a background check if it’s not completed within three business days. It also mandated that anyone who buys a gun in Oregon obtain firearms safety training and a permit to purchase a firearm. Less than a month after it passed, Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked the measure on the basis that it infringed on the Oregon constitution’s Article 1, Section 27, which says “people shall have the right to bear arms for the (defense) of themselves.” The Oregon Court of Appeals overturned Raschio’s decision last month, but the law remains on hold after gun owners appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court last week.

Meanwhile, the Second Amendment reads:

A well-regulated militia is necessary for the security of a free state; the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.



Reading the history of the Revolution and the struggles of the authors and delegates to ratify the Constitution without a Bill of Rights, I believe the Founders purposely left out any subclauses or addendums that a rogue government could use to ban firearms.

There are no mentions of age, skin color, societal position, or serial numbers. In 2025, the Oregon Democrat legislators seem to think they have enough power to amend the Bill of Rights; they don’t, never have, and never will.

Oregon wastes thousands of dollars and many hours trying to strip the gun rights in the Bill of Rights. This creates anger among the law-abiding gun owners who must defend themselves from Big Blue City gun control zealots. This annual tug-of-war usually culminates with some insignificant legislation that everyone ignores.

Nobody dies in this gunfight; some get their egos and feelings nicked in the crossfire, the battle dies down, and the participants prepare for the next year and another round of the Gunfight at the Oregon Corral.



John Woods is a father, huband, veteran, conservative, activist, certified action range shooter, and voting delegate to the state Oregon Republican Party.

Image: Library of Congress, via Picryl (cropped) // no known restrictions on publication