French judge releases an accused rapist because he’s ‘fairly integrated’

We’ve gone from “mostly peaceful” to describe the combat-zone-like destruction wrought by BLM and Antifa rioters after George Floyd’s overdose death, to “fairly integrated” to justify the release of third world foreigners living in the West and accused of violent rape.

According to a new report from the staff at Remix News, a French judge has decided that a 15-year-old boy who allegedly dragged a protesting 18-year-old woman “to an isolated location” and raped her over the course of hours, may in fact remain free while the investigation continues, because he lives a “fairly integrated” life in Perpignan. The young man reportedly filmed parts of the encounter, claiming it was consensual—is that what the braying and bleating of the donkeys and goats means too?—while the young woman describes a terrible crime at the hands of a “hooded man” who hauled her off into the bushes where her screams couldn’t be heard.

As we know, the progressive European political class don’t exactly like to identify perpetrators anymore, as a majority of the Western nations of the continent grapple with a significant rise in crime, which just so happens to directly correlate with these nations’ open borders policies. That being said, we can’t know for sure what the heritage of this man is, but what else can he be but a migrant if he’s (ostensibly) in the process of integration? I think it’s safe to say, he’s not an ethnic European. (I’m going to guess...a third-world Muslim.)

“Fairly integrated”? Is that what they’d say of Ali Harbi Ali, the Somali man who followed the instructions of Islamic State videos and plunged a knife deep into the chest of David Amess? What about the Nigerians who chopped Lee Rigby to death in the street before horrified strangers? Perhaps they’d say the same of Iraqi teenager, Ahmed Hassan, who was behind the Parsons Green train attack? Usman Khan, the Pakistani who killed two Brits while on a stabbing spree in London? The Saudi doctor who perpetrated perhaps the umpteenth attack on a Christmas market in Germany this past December? If this list were exhaustive, it’d never end.

“Fairly integrated”? Sounds like more like Orwellian deceit.

