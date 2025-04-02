Taliban justice in the streets of Bordeaux, and a Sharia ‘mega city’ comes to Texas

Taliban justice comes to the streets of Bordeaux, where an Afghan migrant recently slit the throat of another Afghan migrant, stabbing him eleven times, reportedly settling a years-old family dispute that carried over from when the two families were not yet “French,” and still living in their native, dirty, and degenerate hellhole.

The encounter took place outside a McDonald’s just before the traditional French dinner hours, and according to the report from Remix News, the two men agreed to meet to settle the score, but “frantic screaming” ensued as the duel’s loser was seen “splayed on his back as he bled out from his neck.”

Isn’t cultural enrichment great? We should probably figure out how to import more and more of them, so the entire West can just be the Greater Third World. Just what I want to see while enjoying a McFlurry with my children as they play in the ball pit—a knife fight and severed heads.

With that as context, consider that there are currently plans in Texas to establish a “Muslim mega city” just north of Dallas, which would see the construction of a sprawling, “self-segregated” 400-acre Islamist enclave. Per an item published at the Daily Mail yesterday, state governor Greg Abbott “accused the Islamic center of practicing sharia law,” which is a violation of state law, and has ordered law enforcement and government prosecutors to conduct an investigation, barring the project from progressing in the meantime:

.@TCEQ found that EPIC and affiliated entities have not obtained the required authorizations or permits needed for construction.



They must confirm within 7 days that they are ceasing construction of their illegal project or face the full weight of the law. pic.twitter.com/j0f4ZSYi1Z — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 1, 2025

Sharia law, with its foundation in pedophila (like the Afghans above and their bacha bāzī or the child bride purchases on which even CNN reported), honor killings, severe oppression of women and girls, bestiality, and might making right—shouldn’t have any place in America, but somehow it does. This isn’t the first planned Islamist-only community, with more and more requesting building permits across Texas.

Thank a progressive, Democrats and “Republicans” alike!

