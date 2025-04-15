European nations now more dangerous than El Salvador

U.S. government officials have declared that a number of European nations are now more dangerous than…El Salvador, a state that’s been historically notorious for gang activity.

We call this: Twilight Zone politics.

Seriously, in what world does El Salvador surpass Western Europe on the safety meter? That’s such a drastic turnaround, it’s like saying Haiti, or the Congo, or South Sudan, or any of the many sub-Saharan nations that are thoroughly burdened by anarchic violence and turmoil are now safer than France, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, etc.

It goes without saying though that the decline in safety isn’t due to the native population, but the imported population. From a report at Remix News today:

Nearly half of all crime suspects in Austria last year were foreigners, police stats show A total of 335,911 suspects were investigated, with the largest groups of foreign nationals coming from Romania, Germany, and Syria. Syrian suspects alone saw the steepest increase, rising nearly 30 percent compared to the previous year. [snip] The data, presented by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner on Monday, revealed a total of 534,193 reported criminal cases in 2024 — up 1.2 percent from 2023. Of particular concern, the report highlights a significant surge in juvenile delinquency, which Karner described as a ‘massive’ problem. As reported by Kurier, Criminal reports involving children aged 10 to 14 have doubled in recent years, reaching 12,049 in 2024. The proportion of non-Austrian suspects in this age group stands at 48 percent. Karner said reports involving Syrian minors had ‘practically increased tenfold,’ jumping from 150 in 2020 to around 1,000 last year.

The article also notes that the number is likely much higher because “German” criminals are actually third world foreigners with German citizenship—and the same goes for the “Austrian” numbers.

Also this, from an article published yesterday:

Hamburg police are searching for a machete-wielding migrant gang that reportedly stormed a high-rise building in the early hours of Monday, resulting in a 15-year-old boy falling to his death from the eighth floor. As reported by Bild, the incident unfolded around 1:15 a.m. at Soltauer Ring in the Harburg district of the German port city. Armed with at least one machete, the gang of young men forced their way into an apartment on the eighth floor, according to police reports. Inside, they launched a violent attack on those present. Moments later, the teenage victim — identified as an Iraqi national — crashed into the courtyard below from the balcony of the apartment.

Who knew that shipping in millions of angry, and unprodcutive third-worlders with third world values and beliefs would cause chaos for those living in a Christianized society?

Who knew cleaning up gang violence was as simple as electing a president who prioritizes innocent life over murderers and believes in true justice?

Hats off to President Nayib Bukele for a job well done.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.