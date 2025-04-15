« European nations now more dangerous than El Salvador
April 15, 2025

Stephen Miller blows apart the media's narrative about a repatriated Salvadoran illegal to reporters

By Monica Showalter

The Trump administration is loaded with stars and stellar performers.

But it's the low-key guy, the one with the 'deputy' in his title, mostly behind the scenes, who may be the most impressive of all.

Here's Stephen Miller, 39, deputy chief of staff for policy in the White House, and Homeland Security advisor, speaking to reporters about a thorny case involving a Salvadoran illegal, Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, who was repatriated back to his native El Salvador, the country of his citizenship, supposedly as an administrative error, given that a judge in 2019 had given him a stay on his final deportation orders as an MS-13 gang member in potential danger from other gangs in that Central American country.

That's an authentic takedown -- asserting the U.S. is not going to tell El Salvador to do with its own citizens, and it sure as heck isn't going to kidnap a Salvadoran national from his home country to satisfy a federal judge's diktat.

Yet the press is pushing the narrative that a horrible mistake has been made and Abrego-Garcia has a "right" to live in this country.

It's echoed on the left among its pols, drumbeat style -- here's Bernie Sanders having a cow:

But it can't stand up to Miller, who clearly has a steel trap mind on these repatriations and our partner countries receiving them.

While Miller may be a behind-the-scenes guy mostly, putting him out front has got to be the left's worst nightmare. They can't compete. Let's hear more from him, then -- he's as good as they get.

