Stephen Miller blows apart the media's narrative about a repatriated Salvadoran illegal to reporters

The Trump administration is loaded with stars and stellar performers.

But it's the low-key guy, the one with the 'deputy' in his title, mostly behind the scenes, who may be the most impressive of all.

Here's Stephen Miller, 39, deputy chief of staff for policy in the White House, and Homeland Security advisor, speaking to reporters about a thorny case involving a Salvadoran illegal, Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, who was repatriated back to his native El Salvador, the country of his citizenship, supposedly as an administrative error, given that a judge in 2019 had given him a stay on his final deportation orders as an MS-13 gang member in potential danger from other gangs in that Central American country.

JUST IN: President Trump has multiple members of his admin take turns ripping CNN's Kaitlan Collins after she asked why an alleged MS-13 member was deported to El Salvador.



Lmao.



Pam Bondi, Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio, as well as Nayib Bukele all ripped the media after Collins… pic.twitter.com/R7Y2ZOSt37 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 14, 2025

Stephen Miller just deconstructed the entire media narrative surrounding that deported MS-13 gang member that liberals are demanding be returned home.



Here's how he completely turned the tables on these reporters 👇 pic.twitter.com/Z53rAtWqZY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2025

I am SO GLAD the Trump administration decided to completely UNLEASH Stephen Miller on the media.



He regularly displays a masterclass in debunking their lies.



"Guys - do you know the difference between a deportation order and a withholding order? Do you know the difference? Any… pic.twitter.com/sDmzpLtiyu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2025

That's an authentic takedown -- asserting the U.S. is not going to tell El Salvador to do with its own citizens, and it sure as heck isn't going to kidnap a Salvadoran national from his home country to satisfy a federal judge's diktat.

Yet the press is pushing the narrative that a horrible mistake has been made and Abrego-Garcia has a "right" to live in this country.

It's echoed on the left among its pols, drumbeat style -- here's Bernie Sanders having a cow:

In defiance of the Supreme Court & without any evidence, the White House claims that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a “terrorist,” who was “sent to the right place.”



This is a blatant LIE. He is innocent.



He cannot be allowed to rot in an El Salvadorian jail. He must be brought home. pic.twitter.com/im07FoR4Z0 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 14, 2025

But it can't stand up to Miller, who clearly has a steel trap mind on these repatriations and our partner countries receiving them.

While Miller may be a behind-the-scenes guy mostly, putting him out front has got to be the left's worst nightmare. They can't compete. Let's hear more from him, then -- he's as good as they get.

Image: X video screen shot