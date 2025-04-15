Biden’s illegal aliens came like the ‘killer bees’

In the 1950s, Brazil began experimenting with crossbreeding domestic bees with Africanized bees—the latter known as “killer bees” due to their aggressive behavior and tendency to attack in swarms. Unsurprisingly, swarms of the killer bees escaped, making their way northward, eventually crossing into the U.S. in 1990. U.S. government efforts to stop their advance proved largely ineffective, resulting in their northwestern expansion.

The good news is that, as they have interbred with domestic bees, the killer bees appear to have lost some of their aggressive sting. The bad news is that each year, two to three people die from these swarming Africanized bee attacks.

While Biden was not responsible for the killer bee swarms that entered and settled in the U.S., he was responsible for the swarms of illegal immigrants coming across our southern border during his four-year tenure in office. Making no effort to stop it, we now know, through analyses provided by President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, Biden did more than just turn a blind eye to their illegal entries. We also learned that a startling number of these illegals harbored a “killer bee mentality,” resulting in their additions to watch lists, signaling they were fully capable of terrorist activity. And despite this, DOGE’s analysis shows we even helped support them.

A statement by Customs and Border Patrol is most telling. It reveals the number of potential terrorists being maintained in the U.S. as “a subset of 6.3k individuals paroled into the United States since 2023 on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center watchlist or with criminal records.” This means, despite concerns about potential terrorist activities, parole status was granted to allow such illegal immigrants to live temporarily in the U.S., potentially able to work here, without fear of being deported. But Biden did not stop there.

According to DOGE, many received government benefits including Medicaid, unemployment insurance, tax “refunds,” social security numbers, food stamps, etc. Imagine this—a potential terrorist walks across our border and immediately has no concerns about finding a job or supporting himself as the Biden administration provides him with freebie after freebie.

Clearly, Trump has moved quickly to cut off the illegal immigration flow, dropping it to historic lows with fewer than 7,200 illegal immigrant contacts in March 2025—compared to 189,000 in March 2024. He ordered Cabinet members to “take all appropriate actions” to facilitate Department of Defense jurisdiction over federal lands where it’s “reasonably necessary” to do so, including border wall construction and the deployment of detection and monitoring equipment needed to “defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the United States. He has granted the military control of a 60-foot wide strip of land along the Mexican border with California, Arizona, and New Mexico.

But why would Biden have allowed millions of illegals to flow freely into America despite the danger posed by at least 6.3 thousand of them, and then implement programs to support them at the expense of hardworking taxpayers who had to foot the bill?

There is but one answer: Biden and his cronies saw an opportunity to groom a voter base that would keep Democrats in power for years to come by having given them a “right of way” across our border. When it came to what was best for the country and what was best for the Democrat party, they chose their party—the country be damned.

When it came to the invasion of America by killer bees, we had the motivation to do something to stop it but lacked the ability to do so. When it came to the invasion of America under Biden by illegal immigrants whose numbers included thousands of potential terrorists, we had the ability to stop it, but simply lacked the motivation to do so.

Early during World War II, outnumbered British fighter pilots won air superiority for England against the Germans. Prime Minister Winston Churchill famously paid them tribute declaring, “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”

Biden deserves to be similarly recognized with an appropriate tribute “Never in the field of illegal immigration was so much owed by so many (illegals) to so few.”

Image generated by AI.