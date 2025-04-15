Simple questions for the Democrats on Trump’s trade and tariffs policies

I assume that since mainstream journalists, economics, and all the other Democrats have been attacking Trump and his trade policies for months, they can answer a small sample of questions:

If price is the bottom line, and there are no other factors to consider, why not advocate for the outsourcing of all our production?

Why don’t we just move all the American truck and car manufacturing to China, India, Mexico, and other low cost countries?

Why don’t we move all airplane, tank, and weapons manufacturing to other lower-cost countries? What could go wrong?

Should we move all our food processing plants and factories to other countries, since that would certainly lower costs?

Should we go along with Biden and other Democrats and close out everything related to coal, natural gas, crude oil, and pipelines and rely on other countries for much of our energy needs?

Should we move farm equipment and construction equipment factories to lower-cost countries?

Isn’t it amazing that all of you who are suddenly worried about the tariffs on farmers weren’t worried when fuel, fertilizer, interest rates, and other costs rose rapidly under Biden’s policies? Where was the concern for farmers when Bill Gates, China, and others were outbidding American farmers for farmland? Where was the concern when Biden and the bureaucrats added endless regulations? Where were the concerns over Democrat plans to outlaw gas and diesel machines, and make farmers buy expensive, and less efficient battery-operated equipment?

Should we move more of drug and medical equipment manufacturing to China, a communist country that developed COVID and lied about it? Haven’t these people learned about relying too much on other countries during a pandemic?

Should we move our accounting, computer, legal, architectural, engineering, and other white collar industries to lower cost countries to save money? If not, why not?

How many more factories have to be lost, and how many more towns have to be destroyed, before our “experts” worry about the short- and long-term financial health of the U.S.? Because they sure don’t seem bothered by the more than 70,500 factories that have been lost so far.

At what point do they believe the trade deficit is too high, since over $1.5 trillion apparently isn’t high enough?

I am shocked and appalled that so many journalists, so-called experts, and other Democrats seem to have put so little thought or analysis into reflexively trashing Trump.

