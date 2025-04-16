Did Letitia James commit mortgage fraud?

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Did New York attorney general Letitia James commit mortgage fraud?

The documents and evidence seem to suggest so, and it’s a very ironic twist of fate, considering this woman prosecuted Donald Trump for real estate dealings in which he didn’t do anything remotely criminal.

According to a report from Greg Wehner at Fox News, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Bill Pulte accused James of allegedly falsifying records “to meet certain lending requirements and receive favorable loan terms.” From Wehner:

Pulte cited a property in Virginia that James allegedly claimed as her principal residence and a property in New York she claimed as a four-unit structure instead of five, which he said could mean she was able to get a different and more favorable loan.

The story broke on Laura Ingraham’s show, with guest Jonathan Turley also revealing that one of the accusations included James “saying her father was her husband” so they could file as a married couple. This is giving Ilhan Omar vibes.

Now, if James is a resident of Virginia, she isn’t exactly eligible to be New York’s attorney general. Here’s this, from a regional political media group:

According to the state constitution, the only requirements for becoming state attorney general or comptroller are age, American citizenship and five years of residency in the state.

I’d like to know when exactly James reportedly claimed a property in Virginia as her primary residence. And, if James at any point wasn’t eligible to be the state’s attorney general, it means there’s probably a slew of other charges with which she should be hit, and all of her cases should be thrown out—most importantly the one she “won” against Donald Trump, courtesy of a Trump-hating judge and jury.

“No one is above the law,” isn’t that right Letitia?

In the vein of the “chicken or the egg” quandary, which comes first? The Democrat ideology or the criminality?

