JD Vance says what needs to be said about illegal aliens and due process

We here at American Thinker have noted that the current Democrat plan regarding illegal aliens is to force them into the legal system to run out the clock. Now, Vice President Vance has chimed in to make the same point. (And no, much as I’d like to think it’s true, he probably hasn’t been reading American Thinker. Instead, what he says is common sense.)

The current Democrat approach is the immigration version of the Cloward-Piven policy: Overburden both the civil and immigration systems so much that they collapse under their own weight, allowing illegal aliens to stay in the country forever. Indeed, that’s exactly what the brilliant Stephen Miller explained to a crew of reporters utterly ignorant about the actual rights illegal aliens have under the law:

I urge you to listen to the entire video because Miller delivers a masterclass in immigration law and the rights of illegal aliens, but this is the pertinent part at 7:35:

I just wish we lived in a country where the media gave the 110th a damn as much about Americans who were murdered and brutalized and savagely killed, beaten to death, as they did about whether illegal aliens—that we all agree are illegal aliens—should get a million days in court and a million trials and a million this and a million that. There’s 15,000,000 illegal aliens that Biden let into the country. If every one of them got the trial that you’re asking for, it would take us centuries to remove them. Centuries. We’d be talking about this in three to four hundred years. Their great-great-great grandchildren would be the ones representing them in court. That’s how long it would take.

Today, Vice President Vance took up precisely the same point, which is that we cannot give every one of the unknown number of illegal aliens in America (estimates range from about 20 million to as high as 40 million) a full American-style range of due process rights:

Consider that Joe Biden allowed approximately 20 million illegal aliens into our country. This placed extraordinary burdens on our country--our schools, hospitals, housing, and other essential services were overwhelmed. On top of that, many of these illegal aliens committed… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 16, 2025

... violent crimes, or facilitated fentanyl and sex trafficking. That is the situation we inherited. The American people elected the Trump administration to solve this problem. The President has successfully stopped the inflow of illegal aliens, and now we must deport the people who came here illegally. To say the administration must observe "due process" is to beg the question: what process is due is a function of our resources, the public interest, the status of the accused, the proposed punishment, and so many other factors. To put it in concrete terms, imposing the death penalty on an American citizen requires more legal process than deporting an illegal alien to their country of origin. When the media and the far left obsess over an MS-13 gang member and demand that he be returned to the United States for a *third* deportation hearing, what they're really saying is they want the vast majority of illegal aliens to stay here permanently. Here's a useful test: ask the people weeping over the lack of due process what precisely they propose for dealing with Biden's millions and millions of illegals. And with reasonable resource and administrative judge constraints, does their solution allow us to deport at least a few million people per year? If the answer is no, they've given their game away. They don't want border security. They don't want us to deport the people who've come into our country illegally. They want to accomplish through fake legal process what they failed to accomplish politically: The ratification of Biden's illegal migrant invasion. President Trump and I will not stand fori t [sic].

Instead of the full due process rights Democrats demand, there are really only a few questions to ask, and the answers can be proven with ease. The first is, “Are you here legally?” There are two answers to that question. The first is “yes” and the second is “no.”

If the answer is “yes,” the second question is whether that person has violated the requirements for immigration to this country. For example, one violation is supporting terrorist groups or activities or arguing for America’s overthrow. If that’s proven (and these people have usually been open about their activities or were previously arrested for actual crimes such as human trafficking), there is no defense. That person is out.

Alternatively, if the answer is “no” (that is, the person is here illegally), that person must be deported. The only defense is if the person falls within a legitimate refugee class. As to that, I believe that most Americans would say that a person is a refugee if that person is facing genocide in their home country or mass death through famine.

Moreover, even in those cases, America should not be the first point of refuge. Instead, America should look to working with neighboring countries—countries with shared values (i.e., Islam)—to see if they can take in the refugees. Heck, I’d even be willing to cough up a good bit in foreign aid to make it so.

And then there are the people who aren’t fleeing imminent death but just want to leave their poverty-stricken, dysfunctional countries. We all understand why they want to do so, but that cannot be the metric for America’s refugee policy. That standard would make the entire Third World a legitimate refugee class. That’s why we recognize that Biden’s ex post facto declaration that hundreds of thousands of people from places such as Haiti or Venezuela are actually refugees is simply a way to circumvent America’s immigration laws.

Biden sought to bring in the Third World, complete with its pathologies and ideologies. If we lived in an age of assimilation, we might be able to make this work. But we don’t...so Trump, JD Vance, Stephen Miller, and most Americans are right in saying that they must go back to their homes, and that we cannot create a system that makes it impossible for our government to send them there.

